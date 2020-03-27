Showbiz: Faizal Ismail keeps video of first interview with Yuna 11 years ago

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Hot FM radio announcer Faizal Ismail or FBI is a big fan of United States-based singer-songwriter Yuna.

In fact, he even keeps a brief video of his first interview with her from 11 years ago, in his social media accounts and e-mail.

Yesterday, Faizal shared the video on Instagram, and it showed Yuna, now 33, strumming her guitar while playing her hit song Terukir Di Bintang at Hot FM's studio in Seri Pentas, Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya.

In the caption to the video, Faizal said: "This was 11 years ago. It was her first radio interview, and we had a good time on air. I kept saying that I believed in her potential and that one day she would fly high. She did it! Congratulations Yuna on your well-deserved journey. This video will remain a precious one for my eldest daughter Nur Khairina Iman who is 18 now."

Netizens applauded Faizal for keeping the memorable video and sharing it with them. They described Yuna's performance of Terukir Di Bintang as a star turn.

"I love that song and still do. I'm a big fan of Yuna and she's the greatest. Thanks so much FBI," said Amira.

"Thanks a million FBI. Love you so much Yuna, you're my number one superstar," said Nur Khairina.

"Aduh! Truly memorable moment, I was still studying then," said Zaemah.

Faizal, 43, worked at Hot FM from 2006 to 2013. Since last year, he has been pursuing a Creative Industry degree at Cardiff University in the United Kingdom.

Faizal's video of Yuna