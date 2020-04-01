'General Ematt' succumbs to Covid-19

KNOWN to fans of Star Wars as General Ematt, actor Andrew Jack has died after contracting the novel coronavirus.

BBC UK reported that the actor and dialect coach died at a hospital in Surrey.

He was 76.

His wife Gabrielle Rogers posted about Jack's passing on her Twitter account.

"We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all 'with' him," Rogers wrote.

Born in 1944, Jack appeared in the Star Wars saga sequels; The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

He also appeared in Kate and Leopold back in 2001 as Roebling.

Jack was a renowned dialect coach who worked on various feature films including Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, Men in Black International and many others.