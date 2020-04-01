Showbiz: Radio announcer Linda Onn suffers panic attack at home

KUALA LUMPUR: Kool FM radio announcer Linda Onn suffered a panic attack, on Day 8 of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

In a news report today Linda said that she encountered a heartbeat that was faster than normal, cold hands and feet, breathlessness and sweating at home.

“For the first 7 days of the MCO, I kept uploading my daily activities at home on social media.

“But from Day 8 until yesterday, I didn't do so because of the panic attack.

“This led me to see a psychiatrist, who confirmed it. I probably got it after I had to self-quarantine upon returning home from Singapore a few days after the MCO started,” she said.

Linda also said that she had a mild flu and this made her rather paranoid.

“I began to feel all sorts of bodily pains, and it got me worried. The only things I did to calm myself were to pray and avoid watching the news on TV and social media,” she said adding that she returned to work yesterday.

“Now that I'm back at work I've got something to focus my mind on and this prevents me from thinking of negative things.

“I've also watched a YouTube video on how to face a future panic disorder. It told me to take deep breaths and other ways to calm down,” said Linda.