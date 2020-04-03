Showbiz: Siti: Stay at home, people!

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin hopes that every Malaysian will continue to diligently abide by the Movement Control Order (MCO) until April 14.

The 41-year-old No. 1 singer said that this is important so that the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which has taken the lives of so many around the globe, can be stopped.

“Let’s just take this opportunity to take stock of the situation, which is also a test from God. As we’re all aware, it’s not just happening in our country, but everywhere else around the world.

“At the same time, it is important for us to maintain our personal hygiene,” she said in a programme called #dirumahjer, which was aired live via Harian Metro’s Instagram channel @myhmrap yesterday.

Siti also said that there is a silver lining to the ongoing stay-at-home period, as people can spend more time with their loved ones at home.

“And the most important thing is to heed the government’s order and please do not simply go out unless attending to very important matters.

“This is for everyone’s sake,” said the singer, who also thanked frontliners for their sacrifice of rendering their services to the community.