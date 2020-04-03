Showbiz: Mohd Mentor not shy to be an e-hailing driver

KUALA LUMPUR: Singer Mohd Mentor is not shy to earn an honest wage outside of the entertainment industry.

The Mentor Season 4 champion, whose real name is Mohamad Izwan Mohamad Nor, has been supplementing his income as a driver for e-hailing service providers.

In a news report today, Mohd, 32, said: "The late Os was never shy about driving a taxi during his lifetime. I too don't feel embarrassed to do so."

"Life is not always a bed of roses. That makes me strive to work hard for an honest wage for my family, especially since I'm able to do so at this age."

"Whenever I have no job offers to sing, I'll be a driver for Grab or Mycar. I never felt shy of doing it since God's blessings come in many forms. What's most important is that I make the effort," he said.

Mohd, who had released his seventh single Cerita 1 Malam several months ago, added that he enjoyed his e-hailing job.

"I get to meet all sorts of people. And I never refuse if a passenger asks me to sing. I enjoy entertaining them."

"But the important thing is for a passenger to reach the destination safely. I also never forget to ask them for a five star rating for my service."

"I believe that there's no need for arrogance in life. You'll never lose anything by doing good deeds."

Mohd added that he always remembers the advice that his late father gave him.

"My father used to tell me that 'if you can't give, don't ask' and 'try to find a way yourself'."

"I've been living a hard life even before the Movement Control Order (MCO) but I have never asked for help."

"I never asked for help because I'm aware that there are many others who are worse off and are more deserving of aid," he said.

Mohd is married to Nurul Asyiqin Zaidi and the couple have a 14-month-old baby.