Showbiz: Elton John launches fund for HIV patients amid Covid-19 pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR: Multiple Grammy-winning artiste Elton John has launched a USD1 million (about RM4.34 million) fund to help people living with HIV during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The flamboyant British superstar shared the announcement recently on his social media channels.

A post on his Instagram account read: "I’m proud to announce that my Foundation @EJAF is launching a $1million Covid-19 Emergency Fund to make sure that our frontline partners can respond to the effects of Covid-19 on HIV care for the most marginalised communities around the world.

"Now and always, I’m committed to not leave anyone affected by HIV behind."

The 73-year-old singer-songwriter accompanied the post with a video clip which saw him talking about the initiative from his home in Los Angeles, United States.

In it, he said: "Distributing medicines, testing and preventative treatment is not as simple as it was a few weeks ago."

"So our new Covid-19 emergency fund will help frontline partners to prepare for and respond to the pandemic and its effects on HIV prevention and care for the most marginalised communities."

It was reported that the artiste's non-profit endeavour would fund solutions for "specific challenges" facing people with or at risk of HIV or AIDS who now face additional threats from coronavirus.