Showbiz: Cane them, says Zain Saidin

KUALA LUMPUR: It is time for the police and army to practice "tough love" against stubborn Malaysians who refuse to stay at home, and worse, act nastily towards law enforcement officers.

Oh My English! actor Zain Saidin has lashed out at such people, and called on the police and army to cane them without mercy.

In an Instagram post, Zain who is the husband of actress and entrepreneur Rozita Che Wan uploaded a poster showing police and army personnel with canes.

It carried a message which read: "We Malaysians want the Government to allow the police and army to use force against stubborn people for the safety of the nation.

"We don't want the Movement Control Order (MCO) to be extended because of stubborn people. We have not been working for 14 days, and we have a lot of responsibilities to fulfil. Have mercy on us, not on stubborn people."

Zain added: "Please. If you guys don't dare to do it, I do. #toughlove #becrueltobekind."

Netizens applauded Zain for his tough stand against stubborn Malaysians.

They said that it was time for law enforcerment officers to be harsh with such people as they were jeopardising the health of others.

Some said that Malaysians were lucky that law enforcement officers here were not allowed to shoot stubborn people, as was the case in the Philippines.

"We should do what India does. Cane those morons," said Wati.

"The Philippines shoots such nuisances. We Malaysians are lucky," said Sapuan.

"Cane them, police and soldiers. They should be thankful we don't shoot them as President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines plans to do,"said James.

"Yes, cane them, but not to the extent of inflicting serious injuries," said Norin.

Zain, 36, is the younger brother of girl group Elite's founder member Sasha Saidin and is best known for playing English teacher Henry Middleton in the Astro TVIQ educational sitcom Oh My English! which ran from 2012 to 2017.