Showbiz: Helping others better than quarelling, says Hattan

KUALA LUMPUR: Singer Datuk Hattan doesn't want to get involved in the recent online spat between artistes and Netizens with regards to aid for arts practitioners during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

The 55-year-old celeb, whose real name is Mohd Shukri Shahabudin, would rather focus his energy on helping those in need by contributing daily essentials.

In a news report yesterday, he said: "I'm not interested in giving my two cents on the issue since there are a lot of other things to think about. We are currently fighting the Covid-19 pandemic together, so there's no point in fighting amongst ourselves."

The singer and the chairman of Konsortium Irama (Irama), Ayob Abd Majid, had recently collaborated to distribute contributions to needy communities around here.

"The effort that was spearheaded by Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi, also involved Datuk Nash, Datuk Malek Ridzuan and Datuk Sri Paul, as well as myself."

"We each supplied help to different areas and contributed using money from our own pockets. There were also others who contributed anonymously," he said.

Hattan added that the charity project has been ongoing since the beginning of the MCO with the intent to help everyone including artistes in need.

"Help is given to everyone without looking at race or religion. What's important is that they are happy to receive the contributions that are distributed while stocks last," he said.

Hattan has also travelled back to his hometown of Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan to see his mother and to deliver much needed supplies.

"My four-wheel drive vehicle was stuffed with all sorts of goods, such as rice, sugar, flour and milk, to be given to the needy folks in my village."

"I've felt a lot of different emotions from sadness to joy in seeing them receive the goods and a bit of money. These are just sincere contributions that I can afford to offer," he said.