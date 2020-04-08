Showbiz: Singer Glenn Fredly dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesian singer Glenn Fredly died this evening at a hospital in Jakarta.

Liputan6, a newsportal, reported the sad news, stating that the R&B singer's death was confirmed by his friend, fellow singer Tompi.

The 45-year-old Glenn last posted on his Instagram account four days ago, wishing his wife, Mutia Ayu a happy birthday.

The couple only just welcomed the birth of their daughter, Gewa Atlana on Feb 28 this year.

It is unclear at this point in time what the cause of death is.

Glenn is known for hits like Januari and Akhir Cerita Cinta.

He also had a duet with Malaysian singer Amy Mastura titled Dengarkanlah.