Showbiz: Film producers say 'yes' to cinema closures

KUALA LUMPUR: The recent decision by the Malaysian Association of Film Exhibitors (MAFE) to extend the closure of cinemas nationwide until the end of April has been welcomed by film producers.

Skop Productions' managing director Datuk Yusof Haslam said it was necessary to do so, because the health and safety of patrons and cinema staff had to be looked after during the on-going Covid-19 pandemic.

Yusof said: "Health is more important than profit. Even though the global economy has been badly affected by Covid-19, we must always prioritise the safety of Malaysians. MAFE is strictly following what the Health Ministry has directed and we should follow them."

On its part, Skop Productions has postponed the screenings of two films: Abang Long Fadil 3 and Polis Evo 3.

These films are directed by Yusof's son Syafiq Yusof.

“Abang Long Fadil 3 was supposed to be screened in July and Polis Evo 3 in September, but we have decided to screen them next year instead. We filmed them in 2019 and Astro Shaw is our co-producer. Both films have state of the art special effects, which we invested heavily in."

Meanwhile, the director of Escape, Ikhwansha Hazer, on behalf of the film's co-producers Dreamland Productions Sdn Bhd and DMY Creation said that they were a little disappointed that the pandemic had forced its screening to be postponed.

"However, we have to respect the decision of the Health Ministry for everyone to be safe from Covid-19. I hope that the pandemic will end soon," he said, adding that he hoped that Escape could be screened later this year.

"I'm worried that if we screen it next year, the excitement would be gone. But it's still better to wait till the pandemic is over. It's no use if cinemas are opened, yet few people watch a film."

Nizra Entertainment chief executive officer Nik Iruwan Nik Izani said Covid-19 was a difficult threat to overcome, and it had jeopardised the film industry.

"However, we should accept this as a challenge. I can wait for our film, Bulan & Pria Terhebat to be screened at the right time," he said.

"I don't mind if it's screened next year. Even major films from Hollywood have been postponed. We've all got to be patient because it's for our own good.

"It's true that some companies upload their films on digital platforms, but not everybody can do that. Many companies still rely on cinemas because that is where they generate profit."

Last Monday, MAFE announced that cinemas will be closed until the end of the month.

The cinemas that will not be operating are run by Golden Screen Cinemas, TGV Cinemas, MM Cineplexes and Lotus Five Star Cinemas.

The statement from MAFE said: "While we intend to reopen the cinemas as soon as circumstances allow, we believe it is important that we put the nation’s interest, as well as our customers’ and employees’ health and well-being first."