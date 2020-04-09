Showbiz: 'Demi' cameraman in ICU due to Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: A cameraman who was on a shoot in Iverness, Scotland, for the local drama Demi is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Sungai Buloh Hospital (SBH) after contracting Covid-19 on March 31.

According to a news report today, the condition of Ambia Ahmad was shared by his friend Norimy Aimi recently on Instagram.

Three other production crew members, director Rahila Ali, assistant director Sue and makeup artist Aishah, had also tested positive for Covid-19.

All three are currently being treated at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre (UKMMC).

"A few months ago, Rahila, Aishah, Ambia and I had spent two months in the UK and Spain to film Sudip Pusing Dunia. At the time, there wasn't a pandemic gripping the globe yet so we were healthy when we returned home."

"But this time, an unexpected challenge came with their work overseas. I'm now at home and have been praying for my friends to get well," said Norimy.

She added that Ambia had to be rushed to SBH in an ambulance after they had touched down at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on March 31.

“It is believed that Ambia is been getting better although he is still in ICU," she said.

It was also reported that actress Puteri Aishah, as well as 6-year-old child actress Puteri Rayyana Rayqa and her mother Syira, had also tested positive for Covid-19.

The production crew and cast of Demi, consisting of 18 people, flew to Scotland on March 9 before the virus became a global threat.

Other actors involved in the Elisa Vision-produced drama include Ashraf Muslim, Ben Amir and Hasnul Rahmat.