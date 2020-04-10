Showbiz: Karen Mok slammed online for supporting ban on eating cats and dogs

KUALA LUMPUR: Hong Kong star Karen Mok has been berated by Chinese Netizens for supporting an upcoming ban on the consumption of cats and dogs in Shenzhen, China.

According to recent news reports, a resolution to ban the trading and consumption of wild animals was passed last February by the standing committee of the National People's Congress.

This was in response to the habit of eating wild and exotic animals that has been blamed for the spread of the deadly Covid-19 disease which has now become a global pandemic.

News of Shenzhen's ban, which also includes other animals commonly eaten in China like snakes, fongs and turtles, was welcomed by the singer and actress who expressed her support for the move on Weibo.

"This news really makes one feel inspired. Looking forward to the near future when the whole country legally bans the consumption of cats and dogs," she said of the ban, which is expected to take effect on May 1.

But not everyone was happy with Mok, an animal-rights activist who is an ambassador for the Animals Asia Foundation and Hong Kong Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The celebrity, who has over 14 million followers on the Chinese microblogging site, was thrashed by Chinese Netizens opposed to the legislation.

Some had accused her of portraying China as uncivilised and of bowing down to Western ideals.

One user wrote: "The debate about not allowing people to eat dog meat has always been heated, for the reason that developed Western countries don't eat it. This is hilarious … isn't this saying that mainland China isn't modern or civilised?"

Another enraged user added: "You can ban cats and snakes, but I don't think you can fully ban dog meat. Also many other countries consume dog meat, yet foreign media just can't take their eyes off China. Who told us (China) to be popular in the 21st century?"

But there were others who also agreed with Mok's opinion on the matter with some saying that those who consumed cats and dogs were "vicious" and "unreasonable".

In earlier reports, the Standing Committee of the Sixth Shenzhen Municipal People's Congress had noted that cats and dogs were common household pets, and had a closer relationship with humans than other animals.