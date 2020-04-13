Showbiz: A dark odyssey

THE issues of freedom and freewill get explored more in the third season of American science fiction TV series Westworld.

After the twists of previous runs, the excitement continues with more questions on the nature of virtual environments and the androids left behind.

The Emmy award-winning drama series features a stellar cast that includes Evan Rachel Wood (as Dolores), Thandie Newton (Maeve), Ed Harris (Man in Black), Jeffrey Wright (Bernard), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte), Luke Hemsworth (Stubbs) and Rodrigo Santoro (Hector Escaton).

Created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who are also executive producers, the season also features Aaron Paul (Caleb), Vincent Cassel (Serac), Lena Waithe (Ash), Scott Mescudi (Francis), Marshawn Lynch (Giggles), John Gallagher Jr. (Liam), Michael Ealy (Jake) and Tommy Flanagan (Conells).

Below, Wood and Thompson talk about the characters they play and the new season, a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the birth of a new form of life on Earth.

Where do we find each of you at the beginning of season three, compared to where we left you at the end of season two?

Wood: One of the twists at the end of season two, I think, was finding out that Dolores had already left the park. She’s been out for several months, presumably. At the end of season two, we left her and the husk of Hale with this mystery pearl (of another host) inside of it, with Bernard having been rebuilt, and Dolores back in her own body and now she’s taking another step out into the real world. But I think what people forget is that before that scene she has been out of the park and we don’t know what she has been doing or what she’s been setting up. I think that’s where we’re kind of picking up at the start of season three: we’re seeing what she has been doing.

Thompson: And Charlotte is quite broken, it’s such a complicated thing to talk about. It’s hard to know how to articulate it and try not to spoil it, but certainly she has a mission and she also, I think, is having to contend with the life of the person she’s impersonating. She has throughout the season varying levels of success at that, at being able to be steadfast in her mission.

Charlotte is now a mystery person and there is a complexity in acting out two different personalities at the same time which must be hard to play?

Tessa: Yes, it’s tricky. It’s an old idea in acting that you can’t play two things at once which I’ve always sort of disagreed with, because I think we can. As humans we feel a lot of things. Maybe it’s just because I’m a Libra! But we can play multiple emotions at once and we can have a lot of things happening with us at once. I think it is true of acting in terms of having an objective and playing a role; the clearer you are with more specificity around the actual thing, I think the better you can communicate to an audience. So I will say with this it’s complicated. But the truth is, with this character, in terms of execution, there’s not just one thing I’m trying to communicate or have the audience understand. And one of the central questions that I think is asked is: we can have our essential programming, the core of us, but how much are we affected by circumstance? And I would posit quite a lot.

It feels more apparent as the series has progressed that the host bodies are in many ways genderless?

Evan: Yes, and it’s getting more and more. Yes, I’m so excited by this season for that reason. Also the idea of strength not being dependent on how big or small or male or female you are. I think all of the hosts demonstrate an immense amount of just physical strength - they all have that advantage, no matter what they look like or sound like or act like. So that’s cool already. And then there’s the fact that hosts don’t really have a gender. They may have a programmed one, but ultimately they’re machines, so they transcend that in some ways. And sexualities, and all of it.

Tessa: I really love that, particularly this season, because for Charlotte she has varying levels of comfortability in her own skin and I think we’re in a time where we’re understanding that that is some people’s experience and that gender as a construct doesn’t sit easy on everybody. I think we’re in a time where we’re having to really understand that, and that’s a hard notion for some people to understand. I thought a lot about this season and I really love that.

Evan Rachel Wood (left) as Dolores Abernathy and Tessa Thompson plays Charlotte Hale. (Picture courtesy of HBO)

And characteristics and traits and behaviours do not have an essential gender.

Evan: Gender roles are very different than gender, I think, and one can be boiled down to socialisation and some are genuine things that men and women have that are different, that are biological, but for the most part I think what we’re socialised to think of a woman or socialised to think of a man is rapidly changing every day.

But on that note, the wardrobe does play an important role for the character.

Evan: This is the season of the cocktail dress. The little black dress. La femme Nikita.

I do miss the blue prairie dress, just because that’s where I found the character and so it feels like her skin when I’m in it. It really feels like fully Dolores. But I don’t miss the hair. That’s one thing I’m fine giving up. But it was fun getting to just realise more of her potential and what I love about the surprises on the show is when they come, it’s like: ‘Of course!’ Your brain just didn’t go there. And one of those things is like, ‘Oh my God, of course Dolores is the master of disguise - she can be whoever she wants to be.’ And that is a terrifying thought, given her objective and her power. That’s one thing we really get to explore this season, we get to see what she does with that, and also God help you if she remembers you from the park, because she has a perfect memory.

Both Dolores and Charlotte are angry, and quite unapologetically so, you don’t get to see multiple female characters be on-screen be that way, what was that like to play?

Evan: Yes, that’s true about what we have seen on screen. We root for a lot of these men that are angry and on a mission and are going to destroy anything in their path to get there - people even root for the Man in Black. I did find people’s reaction to Dolores in the second season really interesting when she’s literally fighting for her freedom and she’s been abused for 30 years and they still wanted to say that she was out of line, which is what we do to survivors at times. These are hard realities to face, it’s hard when you have no way to relate and you assume a lot of things. Being angry and being allowed to be angry, being allowed to take charge of that and to let it propel you into something greater than yourself - you don’t see that much on screen. I have a real problem with anger myself, so actually I think the hardest emotion I have to conjure up on the show is anger. Because I do so much work to curb my anger in my life. So I guess this is the outlet where I let it out. But I think under all that anger is a lot of hurt. That’s where it stems from.

The show feels like Westworld 2.0 in a way. At what point did Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy tell you that you’ve got some new people, but also that the landscape for season 3 will be so different? Did you know at the end of season 2 that this is what you were going to be coming back to?

Tessa: I think we knew to a certain extent, because we know that we left the park, so I think we’ve always known that we would understand the greater context that Westworld existed in, in the form of the real world. Whether or not we knew exactly what that world would look like, who knows, but I think we had some idea in terms of broad strokes. Obviously from my part, this is the season I’ve known more than previous seasons. I didn’t know anything, ever. And sometimes I didn’t know things until the night before. I was definitely one of the cast members that would get redacted scripts. I think they are pretty strategic about when they give people information, which I think is useful in a way, because sometimes, particularly when you’re sitting on a secret, there is a danger in performance - sometimes you can telegraph things. So sometimes it’s useful to have the actor and the character discover things as the audience is discovering them. There’s a sort of magic and alchemy, I think, when that happens. But, this season, it has been nice to feel like I just know a little more. For me it’s exciting too, because I think we’re asking such core central questions, and so to feel like you really understand the world that the piece exists in, it’s been more enjoyable for me this season.

The futuristic scenes in Season 3 of Westworld were shot on location in Singapore. (Picture courtesy of HBO)

What would you say those central questions are this season?

Tessa: Well, I think one is this idea of freedom, that the hosts were so determined to get out of the park. This idea that humans got to make their own choices, they got to move through the world with agency, and then the hosts get into the world and discover that humans are on a loop all of their own, that because of algorithms and the ways in which they can determine our lives if we let them. Maybe free will isn’t so free after all.

So I think that’s one of the questions.

I think another question is this idea that we have our own nature, but circumstances change it, and I think there is this idea that we don’t invest in certain people, that we assume that they’re bound to fail, that their lot in life will be a certain way because of their particulars, and so we don’t invest in policies that support and empower them, and then it’s a self-fulfilling prophecy. I think that’s something that happens in this nation (USA) a ton.

Is it that these barriers to progress are created by us?

Evan: We do create them yes. We absolutely do.

Tessa: You don’t have to be a conspiracy theorist to know tracking happens in education or to know that things like predictive policing exist.

Tessa: And we’re all influenced by our environment. I think one of the questions that we’re raising is: who’s influencing the environment? Which then becomes your destiny. How much of it was really a choice?

And is Dolores basically running it this season?

Evan: She’s doing her damnedest, yes. I don’t think she knows what she’s going to do yet. She’s gathering all the info and I think one of the things she finds so intriguing about Caleb (Nichols, played by Aaron Paul) is he seems to be one of the only people that still can make a choice. And she wants to know what that’s about and how that’s possible and what that means, and what that means for humanity.

Is Dolores the realist thing Caleb has found?

Evan: Ironically, yes. But she’s giving him the truth. She may be an artificial being, whatever that means, but she is giving him the truth, maybe for the first time in his life.

Tessa: I also love Caleb. I love that he represents this idea that your choices are only as good as your options. He’s on a loop, but he’s trying. If he had other options he would make another choice. I think that’s something really important to understand when we think about people, it’s so easy to look at people that have made questionable choices, that have maybe had a life of crime, and actually to look at their circumstances and to say, ‘What were they choosing between? What choice could they really make?

Evan: And if you were in that same position, would you make the same choice? And the answer’s yes.

How would you describe Dolores and Charlotte’s relationship this season?

Evan: It’s so weird and unsettling and cool. But presumably they’re the only ones that each other has. Dolores is still in hiding in the real world and she presumably doesn’t have Teddy (Flood, played by James Marsden) or doesn’t have a guard or doesn’t have somebody, so she has this version of Hale and I think that’s what really connects them in a weird way. They share this intimacy that they can’t share with anybody else.

Dolores is strategic about who she is and how she acts, depending on what situations she’s in, and when I was doing the scenes with Tessa (Thompson), I think I always brought to our scenes a sense of the fact that this is really where she can just be herself and let her guard down and she’s not really putting up a front. She’s more vulnerable in our scenes than most, I think. It again makes us look at Dolores and what she’s doing and her choices and whether or not they’re good or bad. She’s about freedom, but she still always has somebody doing her bidding, under her control. There’s a hierarchy. It’s not always clear if this is good.

Courtesy of HBO

