Showbiz: Young actress Rayqa and mother coping well in hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: After three days having been admitted to a hospital when tested positive for Covid-19, both child actress Puteri Rayyana Rayqa and her mother Syira, are reportedly in a stable condition.

In a news report yesterday, Syira said both she and her six-year-old daughter were kept in the same ward at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“As of now, we still haven’t developed any other symptoms except that we are coughing. So doctors haven’t prescribed us any medications. We’re only routinely monitored through blood tests.

Her daughter Rayqa was part of the cast for the drama production titled Demi, produced by Elisa Vision Sdn Bhd, which was filming in Inverness, Scotland, last month.

Syira said she was grateful that she was warded together with her daughter, seeing that she is still too young to go through this ordeal alone.

“She seems okay, although she does look a little lethargic. She’s also seems to be coping well.”

Besides the pair, others from the production warded include actress Puteri Aishah, director Rahila Ali and three others.

The production crew and cast of Demi, consisting of 18 people, flew to Scotland on March 9 before the virus became a global threat.

Other actors involved in the drama include Ashraf Muslim, Ben Amir and Hasnul Rahmat.