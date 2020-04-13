Showbiz: Director Shahrulezad not risking cast and crew safety to resume filming now

KUALA LUMPUR: Producer and director Shahrulezad Mohameddin hopes that film crew and everyone whose livelihood depends on film and drama production to bear with the current situation and observe the Movement Control Order (MCO), which had been extended to April 28, patiently.

Shahrulezad said as a producer and director, he would not want to put his cast and crew at risk simply because he needed to wrap up filming delayed projects.

“As for me, I still have two projects which had been put on hold due to the MCO. One is Dendam Cinta Arissa for Astro and another drama titled Aku Yang Merinduimu for RTM.

"However, seeing the grave situation we’re all facing now, I personally think it’s not worth to put my co-workers at risk, to resume filming while the entire nation is still fighting to flatten the curve,” he said in a recent news report.

The director said this when asked for his response towards the suggestion made by producer Fadzil Teh and director Shuhaimi Lua for the government to allow production houses to resume work, with some restrictions.

“They may have their own reasons to suggest this and I can totally understand and respect their views.

“But I personally think if filming industry is given some leeway, I’m sure people from other sectors would want the same. If everybody goes back to work, what’s the point of having MCO in the first place?

He added that he hoped that with everyone adhering to the government’s decision, we could all break the spread of Covid-19 chain as soon as possible, so that we could finally pick up from where we left off.