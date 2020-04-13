Showbiz: 'Downton Abbey', 'Star Wars' costume makers producing medical scrubs

COSTUME makers in the UK who have worked on popular TV and film productions are using their expertise to churn out scrubs for medical staff who are in dire need of them.

According to recent news reports, some 150 of these creative individuals have banded together to work from their respective kitchens, attics and sheds across the country to produce the medical garments.

Leading the effort to help and protect medics and clinicians in their fight against the Covid-19 pandemic is Dulcie Scott.

She had previously made couture dresses for Ruth Wilson in the BBC's adaptation of Philip Pullman's ‘His Dark Materials’ and is currently collaborating with a material buyer who has also worked on a medical drama.

"It went way beyond anything I could have imagined. We have the most phenomenal, world-class network of costume makers helping us," she said.

Apparently, the group, calling itself Helping Dress Medics, launched a fundraising appeal for £1,500 (about RM8,116) to source for materials.

It eventually managed to raise over £44,000 pounds in two weeks and has produced around 6,000 sets of scrubs.

Aside from the costume makers, who have worked on shows from ‘Downton Abbey’, ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘Game Of Thrones’, to movies like ‘Batman’ and ‘Star Wars’, others have contributed to the effort as well.

A curtain maker donated fabric and the bosses of factories forced to shut operations due to the pandemic are also working to cut material.

"It feels brilliant and restores my faith in people and I think this is wonderful. But also, it's quite heart-breaking when you see what a need there is."

The huge demand for things like ventilators and scrubs due to the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in many others, from Rolls-Royce and Formula One teams to soldiers and individual volunteers, focussing their efforts on helping to fill the gap.