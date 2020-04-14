Showbiz: Beto Kusyairy urges 'puasa from negativity' on social media

KUALA LUMPUR: The fasting month of Ramadan is around the corner, and award-winning actor Beto Kusyairy looks forward to fulfilling his spiritual duties once again.

However, the star of films such as ‘Gila Baby’, ‘Istanbul Aku Datang’ and ‘CEO’ is going a step further by observing "puasa" from social media, and he encourages all Malaysians to do the same.

In a news report yesterday, Beto, 40, said that fasting from social media does not mean staying away from Instagram or Facebook, but merely using them to spread positive and educational messages.

The actor, whose real name is Nurkusyairy Zakuan Osman, said that too much "hatred, stupidity and nasty words" have been spewed on social media over the years.

As a result, social media has turned into a "toxic" place that needs to be cleansed of such negativity.

"We must be careful of what we say on social media. We must always be mindful of what we type, post or comment. We might be offending others, spreading hatred and fostering prejudice.

"Does this make us better people? Wouldn't it be better to be polite and courteous? Isn't that what our culture is all about?

"It would be best for all of us to 'puasa' from negativity on social media, and spread positive messages only.

"So stay at home, keep healthy and be safe," he said.

Kuala Lumpur-born Beto, who first starred in the 2007 film ‘Syaitan’ alongside Datuk Rosyam Nor, is also active in dramas, telemovies and theatre.

He won Best Male Comedian (Film) in Anugerah Lawak Warna 2015; and Best Film Actor in Anugerah Skrin 2015 for ‘Gila Baby’.

Prior to his acting career, Beto was the anthropomorphic feline mascot for the children's educational programme ‘Along’ on TV1.

His best-known television role was that of Sarawakian independence fighter Rosli Dhobi in the 2009 Astro historical drama series ‘Suatu Ketika’.