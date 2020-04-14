Showbiz: Ziela says no to filming during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: Pena Creative Pictures’ producer Datuk Ziela Jalil says film and drama producers should not be selfish by suggesting that government allows them to resume filming while the nation is still under the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Ziela questioned certain quarters on how they could be confident that they would not jeopardise the government’s efforts in trying to break the spread of Covid-19 chain by resuming filming while statistics were still showing new infection cases on daily basis.

“In current situation, we cannot be selfish but abide by the government’s decision on extending the MCO. Of course, they know what they’re doing and we have to respect and follow the order until things are under control,” she said in a news report yesterday.

“If we’re pressured about our source of income due to the extension, we’re not alone. There are worse off people who are affected by this situation, like small-time traders and those who are earning daily income.

“There would at least be about 20 to 25 people during filming, and that is already breaking the rule of not having a gathering of any sort. Even if we take precautions like keeping our social distancing and practice good hygiene, what is the guarantee that all of us are not susceptible to this deadly virus while the chain is still not broken"?

Ziela added that cast and crew still have to think about their loved ones and it is not worth risking everyone’s health just to wrap up work and meet deadlines.