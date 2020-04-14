Showbiz: SM Entertainment, Naver partner to bring K-Pop concerts online

KUALA LUMPUR: South Korean online platform Naver and SM Entertainment, which manages a roster of top K-Pop groups, have officially inked a deal to work together to strengthen their global competitiveness in the entertainment industry.

According to Koreaboo today, the deal, announced by SM Entertainment, will enable fans around the world to catch more K-Pop concerts and new video content online.

The partnership will include the new streaming service dubbed Beyond LIVE, which will livestream concerts and broadcast pre-existing performances for global fans.

Its first performance will feature SM Entertainment’s super group, SuperM, on April 26.

SM Entertainment's Co-CEO, Lee Sung Soo, said: "Through our collaboration with Naver, which has a solid platform, foundation and technology, we can expect our two companies to be able to introduce new entertainment, showcasing the combination of our content and their technology, and expand our presence in the global market."

The company is home to the likes of Super Junior, Girls' Generation, Shinee, f(x), Exo, Red Velvet and NCT.