Showbiz: Comedian Che Mat makes face shields for frontliners

KUALA LUMPUR: Former contestant of reality show Raja Lawak, who is known as Che Mat, has recently produced his own D.I.Y face shields to be donated to frontliners who are fighting to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a news report yesterday, Che Mat said he was inspired by his brother-in-law and his wife who were doing similar volunteer work together with a group from their neighbourhood in Cheras Utama here.

“Both my wife and I thought that it’d be a good idea to join them making face shields. When I shared our efforts on Facebook, we were then approached by those who needed the shields for their use while out at work."

However, Che Mat said they initially made the shields using materials bought using their own money, but soon donations started pouring in from the public who also wanted to help them to come up with more shields for the frontliners.

“It’s like a miracle when generous parties approach us to make their contribution. Among those are artistes and people from the entertainment industry such as producer Fadzil Teh, Zizan Razak, Khir Rahman and his wife scriptwriter Siti Jasmina, Zain Saidin, Vicha Barbie and Yayasan Insyirah Coway TTDI,” he said.

Up to yesterday, about 3,500 face shields had been made and delivered to frontliners via Grab delivery service.

“Those who want to contribute can contact me at 011-5500 9184 or Ayip at 012-2012513," he added.