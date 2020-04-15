Showbiz: 'Thankfully, we have enough' - Puteri Balqis' mom

KUALA LUMPUR: The mother of talented teen actress Puteri Balqis Azizi is grateful that her daughter's memoir, 38 Poems of Puteri Balqis, is still selling well.

In a news report yesterday, Norashikin Mohd Aziz, who is a single mother, said this gave them enough money to survive during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

"We are very grateful that the book is still selling well. We never expected that people would still be purchasing it now.

"As usual, I will deliver them except to areas that have been designated as Covid-19 Red Zones by the authorities," she said.

Norashikin added that the 13-year-old award-winning actress is currently working on a Malay version of the book.

"I hope that the public will pray for her wellbeing and success."

When asked about how they were coping with their daily essentials, Norashikin said that they have been diligently rationing their food and utilising whatever they had efficiently.

"Thankfully, we have enough. We eat whatever and have been frugal with supplies," she said.

The star of Upin & Ipin: Jeng Jeng Jeng!, KL Special Force and Halfworlds and her mother have been experiencing financial difficulties since the actress was diagnosed with a chronic illness involving her heart in 2018.

Meanwhile, Norashikin added that the book sales had also enabled her to rent another flat unit for a group of vagrants.

"There are six of them including a muallaf and I have temporarily rented a unit since they are homeless. They are people who we have known for a while now.

"This is just our little way of returning the blessings that Aqish's (Balqis) fans have showered on us," she said.