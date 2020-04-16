Showbiz: Azlan & The Typewriter's 'Barisan Hadapan' salutes frontliners

KUALA LUMPUR: Falsetto-voiced rocker Azlan Rosle and his band have a brand new song, specially for the country's heroes fighting Covid-19.

Aptly titled Barisan Hadapan (Frontliners), the catchy rock song written and composed by Azlan for his group Azlan & The Typewriter was released on their label Indigital Music's YouTube channel today.

“I've been watching them at work via social media videos, and I really feel for them. They've put in a lot of hard work and sacrifice to keep us safe from the deadly coronavirus.

“No words can describe how much gratitude we owe all of them. They are our national heroes defending us from a deadly enemy, not only caring for the sick but also making sure the streets are safe. The least my band and I can do is pay tribute to them with our new, aptly-named song,” said Azlan in a statement today.

“On our part, we advise all Malaysians to do one simple thing, practise social distancing, keep clean, and stay at home to be safe.”

Azlan, who used to be the lead singer of Meet Uncle Hussain, formed the band in 2009.

Their best known songs include Gerak Hati, Tanda Tanya, Idola, Mata Hati and Catwalk Ke Balai.

Barisan Hadapan's music video is available at https://youtu.be/cEKzron3AY8.