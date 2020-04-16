Showbiz: Noh Salleh leads 26 artistes in tribute song for frontliners

KUALA LUMPUR: Sarawakian rocker Noh Salleh of Hujan fame and his bandmate AG Coco have a brand new song dedicated to all frontliners fighting Covid-19.

Titled Sentiasa Di Sini (Always Here), it is performed by 26 artistes, who include household names as Dayang Nurfaizah, Faizal Tahir, Najwa Mahiaddin (NJWA), Syamel Fodzly and Ernie Zakri.

“This is we celebrities' labour of love to the country's frontliners battling the coronavirus. We are right behind them, and that is why we've decided to pay musical tribute to them. We all hope that Sentiasa Di Sini will boost their morale so that we can all face this difficult period together,” said Noh in a statement today.

The song which is produced by Astro via its entertainment portal Gempak also features singers Naim Daniel, Kashika, Ali Masdo, Mimi Norhisham, Nicole Lai, Ara Johari, Azlan & The Typewriter, Marsha Londoh, Imran

Ajmain, El, Yoyo, Dinda, Umairah, Nehsan Selvaraj, Danny, Jacqueline, Putera Muhammad, Masya Masyitah, Xavier and Ucop.

Astro Shaw & Nusantara vice president Raja Jastina Arshad said the song, which is accompanied by a music video, was recorded separately by each of the singers at home.

“Each of them sent audio visual performances from home, and AG combined these to form one music video with help from Gempak. It is a tribute to frontliners that is from the heart of all Malaysians, especially entertainers,” she said.