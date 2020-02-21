A race to new frontiers

The Desaru Coast Multisport Festival has events to entice beginners into the triathlon world writes Meera Murugesan

IRONMAN is set to venture into new frontiers this year with the inaugural Desaru Coast Multisport Festival from Apr 17-19.

This ever-expanding triathlon series will be held for the first time in Desaru Coast, one of Malaysia’s tropical seaside destinations.

The 2020 Desaru Coast Multisport Festival is the first of its kind in Asia, and will play host to the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon, the 5150 Desaru Coast, Ironkids and sprint races.

Ironman 70.3 Desaru Coast is already a proven hit among upcoming triathletes. Participation for this event has sold out, especially since it offered 60 qualifying race slots for the 2020 Ironman 70.3 World Championships.

“We are thrilled that Ironman 70.3 Desaru Coast has sold out, which is a testament to the growing popularity of the event. We are also confident that the other events – 5150 Desaru Coast, Sprint Desaru Coast and Ironkids Desaru Coast will also be popular among participants at our new idyllic venue,” says Ironman Asia, managing director, Geoff Meyer.

The organisers are calling out to individuals who want to enter the triathlon world for the first time to participate in the 5150 Desaru Coast and Sprint Desaru Coast. Slots are still available for these two events, tailored to be friendly to first timers.

For parents who intend to turn the Desaru Coast Multisport Festival into a family affair, registration for Ironkids Desaru Coast opened recently on Jan 15.

SCENIC RACE

Ironman 70.3 Desaru Coast joins the Ironman Asia circuit as the third race in Malaysia, adding to Ironman Malaysia and Ironman 70.3 Langkawi.

Desaru Coast offers a scenic race course with a pristine 17km beachfront that faces eastwards over clear ocean waters with white sandy beaches and warm tropical weather.

The course will start with a single-loop 1.9km swim, with a start line located steps away from the official hotel, The Westin Desaru Coast Resort.

This will be followed by a 90km ride on a two-loop bike course along the coastline on smooth, flat roads. Athletes will then take on a 21.1km shaded run course to the finish line at The Westin Desaru Coast Resort.

Test and push your endurance.

Ironman 70.3 Desaru Coast will see more than 1,350 participants, with over 320 of them being first-timers. The bulk of participants (68.44 per cent) are from other countries, while Malaysians make up the rest (31.56 per cent). Around 86 per cent of participants are male and 14 per cent female.

“We are delighted to introduce this Ironman series at our new venue. Our hope is to introduce more people to triathlons. This is why we have also introduced the 5150 and sprint series. We want people from all walks of life to come and have an unforgettable weekend,” says Ironman Asia, regional director for Malaysia, CG Lim.

The Desaru Coast Multisport Festival is part of the destination’s annual events programme, a curation of special events focusing on sports, lifestyle, and entertainment, designed exclusively to nurture Desaru Coast as a signature events destination.

For more information on the Ironman brand and global event series, visit www.ironman.com

Ironkids will open up a whole new world for children.

