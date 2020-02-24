Run of the galaxy

THE battle between the light and dark side of the Force is here. Star Wars fans, prepare to choose your side and join Southeast Asia’s first ever Star Wars Virtual Run.

Registration is now open and participants can clock-in their run distance from May 4 – a date derived from the iconic phrase “May the Force Be With You” – to celebrate Star Wars Day.

This year also marks the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and runners will receive a commemorative Finisher Trophy upon completion of the virtual run. Limited edition merchandise will also be available for purchase.

The run is open to fans and runners from Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Runners can pledge their allegiance to the light or dark side and fight in the galaxy’s most epic virtual run on treadmills or any running path they choose.

A virtual run for fitness and Star Wars fans.

MULTIPLE OPTIONS

Runners can opt to run solo in the 5.4km (Individual) or pair up with a friend in the 40km (Individual or Group of Two) where distances can be completed all at once or over a period of time.

Runners will have to complete the distance by May 31 in order to be eligible for the Finisher Trophies while 40km finishers will receive an additional The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Trophy.

Registration can be done through the MOVE by LIV3LY app (available on the App Store and Google Play).

Participants will have to activate the MOVE Run Tracker in the app before they are able record their distances from May 4 –31.

Limited edition merchandise will also be available for purchase through the app including a Star Wars pass holder and mobile phone stand.

The merchandise on sale will be exclusive to Southeast Asia and available in limited quantities only. Upon completion and verification by LIV3LY, the Finisher Trophy and any purchased merchandise will be sent to participants’ registered addresses.

For more details on the run, visit www.starwarsvirtualrunSEA.liv3ly.com.