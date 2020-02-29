Sports hijab for girls

A modest activewear brand is encouraging young girls to exercise with its new range.

IN recent years, awareness of modest fashion has escalated with big and small brands tapping into the market.

Beyond modest ready-to-wear, there has been an increase in modest activewear brands too such as Nashata, a homegrown brand that encourages women to enjoy their active lifestyle without having to compromise on modesty.

From hijab and tops to bottoms and swimwear, Nashata’s products are provide comfort, allowing users to perform their physical activities with ease.

Now, the brand is encouraging young girls to stay active too with the release of its new sports hijab range, designed especially for girls aged 10 to 16, called Nashata Junior.

To produce the range, the brand worked closely with teachers at Islamic schools and parents in Australia, Malaysia and Singapore, and tested the sports hijab on girls to discover what designs were most suitable.

“There is no one sports hijab that fits all types of sports activities and dressing preferences. Some hijab wearers prefer their headscarves tucked in while some prefer wide with chest coverage,” says founder Eliza Noordin.

THREE DESIGNS

After extensive research, the brand released three different sports hijab designs — the Hooda Ellipse Junior Sports Hijab, Hooda Fishtail Sports Hijab and Crop Topletic Junior.

Made from breathable and lightweight fabric, they are suitable for exercises such as running, basketball, netball, and even water sports.

While the Hooda sports hijab range is an iteration of the adult version, the Crop Toplectic is a two-in-one long-sleeved sports top with headgear attached.

With its seamless design, there isn’t a need to wear separate pieces to cover up while running or engaging in other sports activities.

To front its campaign, student and athlete Arissa Batrisyia has been chosen to be Natasha Junior’s first model.

The talented 10-year-old is very active in running, taekwando, swimming, football and even represents her school in various sports competitions.

Arissa in the Crop Toplectic.

Arissa, who was discovered through a competition held by Nashata in August last year, says she loves the hijab’s no-flip and secure design as it allows her to train easily.

Nashata is offering a RM30 cashback to customers who purchase the sports hijab range. Offer ends today.

For more information and updates, visit the brand’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/nashatadotcom and Twitter: http://twitter.com/nashatadotcom.