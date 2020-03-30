Exercising during MCO

There are many workouts one can do at home to keep the body fit and healthy writes Samantha Clayton

BEING stuck at home doesn’t mean you should stop working out—in fact, working out will likely help you keep a feeling of normalcy and protect your psyche while you’re cooped up in your house.

Exercise will help you maintain a centered and more rational mindset. You can work out anywhere no matter how much space you have.

All you need is your own bodyweight and exercises where minimal equipment is required.

You can do a quick full body exercise routine at any time to stretch and strengthen your body.

Here are five exercises to do at home.

Reps: Perform 10-12 of each exercise. Repeat the exercises 4 times for a complete routine.

Time to Complete: About 20 minutes.

1. Triceps dip with reach

This exercise targets the backs of the arms and shoulders.

- Sit on the floor with your knees slightly bent.

- Place your hands behind you with your fingers facing your body.

- Lift your butt up off the floor so that you are supported by your arms and feet.

- Bend your arms at the elbow until your butt touches the floor then push back up to the starting position.

- If you want an extra challenge as you push up lift your left leg and reach forward with your right arm.

2. Push ups

This is a total-body exercise as it requires the use of lots of muscle groups.

- Lay face down on the floor and position your hands palms-down on the floor, approximately shoulder width apart and near your shoulders.

- The balls of your feet should touch the ground and feet be just slightly apart.

- Raise yourself using your arms.

- Make a straight line from your head to your heels and contract your abdominals to keep your hips from sagging. This position is the beginning and the end position of a single push-up. Lower your chest toward the floor by bending your elbows, hold for a second then return to the start.

3. Hands and knees balance with crunch

This exercise challenges your balance and works your abdominal muscles.

- Get onto the floor on all fours. Hands directly under the shoulders, knees under your hips. Keep your back flat. Raise your right arm forward and your left leg back behind you. Bring your knee toward your chest at the same time as bringing your elbow to meet your knee.

- Do these 10 times then switch legs.

Hand knee balance crunch.

4. Squat

This is a functional exercise that works the largest muscle group in the body - your buttocks and legs.

- Stand with feet a little wider than shoulder-width apart, hips stacked over knees, and knees over ankles. Extend arms out straight so they are parallel with the ground, palms facing down. Start by getting into a position as if you are going to sit in a chair.

While the buttock starts to stick out, make sure the chest and shoulders stay upright, and the back stays straight. Keep the head facing forward with eyes straight ahead for a neutral spine.

- The best squats are the deepest ones your mobility allows. Optimal squat depth would be your hips sinking below the knees.

- Engage core and, with body weight in the heels, push back up to standing, driving through heels.

5. Reverse lunge with knee lift.

This exercise targets the front and back of your legs.

- With your chest lifted, chin up and abs contracted, take a big step backward with your left foot. Sink straight down so that your back knee points down toward the floor.

You are on your back, left toe. Your front foot is firm on the floor, as you push back to the starting position ,lift your knee up in front of you, hold for a second then repeat and switch legs.

In short, use this downtime to practise self-care, and to make time to take care of your body. Don’t let yourself miss out on all of the wonderful health benefits associated with exercise. But remember, if you are sick and choose to work out, listen to your body and don’t push yourself too hard with your exercise routine, or you can risk a temporary decline in immunological function.

Triceps drip reach.

*The writer is vice president, Worldwide Sports Performance, Herbalife Nutrition.