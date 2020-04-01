MCO: studying at home

WHILE many self-quarantine to avoid possible exposure to Covid-19, school-age teenagers are practising social distancing and making home their new study area.

Teenagers may need to adapt to this because they are used to socialising and getting information face-to-face from teachers.

For teenagers who are experiencing a difficult time assimilating to the change in study setting, it is

recommended that you make yourself comfortable, relax and work your regular scheduled hours.

According to the World Health Organisation, mental health is: “a state of well-being in which the individual realises his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community.”

So, how do teenagers maintain good mental health while studying at home?

1. Take advantage of technology. Just because you are staying at home doesn’t mean you can’t interact with your peers and teachers. Discussions can be done through various video conferencing apps such as Zoom.

Take advantage of technology for home study. Picture:Designed by senivpetro / Freepik.

2. Maintain a healthy lifestyle

During these anxiety-provoking times, it’s important to get adequate sleep, exercise regularly, practise mindfulness and employ relaxation techniques when stressed. Physical activity can be good for you as it can help boost your mood and overall well-being. A diet high in vegetables, fruits and nuts has been linked with high levels of well-being.

3. Learn essential skills

One of the survival skills that teenagers can learn while at home is cooking. Studies have shown that cooking provides a positive influence on socialisation, self-esteem, quality of life, and what psychologists call affect i.e. your underlying emotions or mood. Besides, this is important so that you can take care of yourself and the rest of the family if your parents or guardian is unwell.

4. Help your parents

Even if you are a young teen, there are many things you can do to make your parents’ lives easier. Keep your home clean and look for ways to take chores off their hands. Moreover, doing chores will make you feel more engaged with your family and strengthen your bond. Believe it or not, this will improve your mood, build resilience, and add to your overall enjoyment while studying at home.

5. Be productive

Everything is available online. Although online learning is unable to fully replace your in-class learning, you must be responsible for your own learning to create something out of nothing.

6. Practise spiritual self-care

Regardless of your religion, take time to count your blessings, pray and meditate. Such practices have been shown to improve a person’s mental and overall health status.

Prioritising these behaviours during the coronavirus crisis can help teenagers to increase their psychological well-being and bolster their immune system while homeschooling.

If you or someone you know experiences any signs of depression or anxiety during this Covid-19 outbreak, seek help from your nearest health facility or contact any of our local mental health helplines and resources.

*The writer is a public health medicine specialist at the Department of Social and Preventive Medicine, Faculty of Medicine, University of Malaya.