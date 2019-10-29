JOM EATS: New additions to old favourites

Hard Rock Cafe Kota Kinabalu does not disappoint with its great food and warm hospitality, writes

Olivia Miwil

HARD Rock Cafe is well-known for its hospitality and great food. But the cafe in Kota Kinabalu offers something extra for patrons.

As it is strategically located facing the South China Sea, patrons can enjoy their favourite Hard Rock dishes with a spectacular view of the sunset that Kota Kinabalu is famed for.

General manager Anderson K. Selva says the cafe has always been known around the world for its good food, cool drinks, warm hospitality and impeccable service.

DELICIOUSLY ROCKING

To localise its menu, Hard Rock Cafe Kota Kinabalu, which opened four years ago, has included its versions of curry laksa, nasi goreng and fried kway teow , on top of its regular offerings which can be found all over the globe.

“With these local dishes, we hope to satisfy both locals and tourists,” says Anderson, adding that Hard Rock fans from all over the world usually go for the signature dishes.

Among them are Jumbo Combo, Classic Nachos and Original Legendary Burger.



Delicious starter to kick off the dining experience

A to-share starter, Jumbo Combo is a collection of the cafe’s most popular appetisers such as signature wings, onion rings, tupelo chicken tenders, southwest spring rolls and potato skin.

It is served with honey mustard, hickory barbeque sauce, sour cream and blue cheese dressing.

Garnished with sour cream, the Classic Nachos are tortilla chips piled high and layered with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, Pico de Gallo, jalapenos and green onions.

For something heavy but fun, the Original Legendary Burger is a juicy beef burger topped with smoked turkey bacon, cheddar cheese, golden fried onion rings, crisp lettuce and vine-ripened tomatoes.

The top three signature dishes are undeniably delicious but I like the

Java Lava burger.



The Original Legendary Burger

My tastebud is awakened by the espresso rub, house-made java lava sauce, java onions, melted cheddar cheese, smoked turkey ham, crisp lettuce and vine-ripened tomatoes.

For salad, I choose Cobb Salad — mixed greens topped with grilled chicken, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, egg, smoked turkey bacon, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses.

For the main course, there are choices of Twisted Mac, chicken and cheese, barbeque chicken, and New York Strip steak.

My preference is the barbeque chicken which is brined then basted with hickory barbeque sauce and roasted until tender.

As for the Twisted Mac, the cavatappi macaroni is tossed in a three-cheese sauce with roasted red peppers, topped with parmesan parsley breadcrumbs and grilled chicken breast.



The New York Strip steak is topped with garlic butter and mashed potatoes as well as seasonal vegetables

If you love steak, the cafe serves a big and juicy New York Strip steak, seasoned and fire-grilled. It is then topped with herb garlic butter, mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

As for the non-alcoholic drinks, Mango Tango is a Red Bull energy drink mixed with mango puree and orange juice. Berrylicious is a concoction of wild berries blended with strawberry puree and orange juice, then garnished with fresh strawberries and orange.

We end our gastronomic journey by sharing a cheesecake made with oreo cookie and hot fudge brownie.

FAST FACTS

HARD ROCK CAFE KOTA KINABALU

WHERE Oceanus Waterfront Mall, Jalan Tun Fuad Stephens

TEL 088-273952

WEBSITE www.hardrockcafe.com/location/kota-kinabalu/

HOURS 11.30am to midgnight daily

EAT Rock ‘n’ roll-themed chain with a high-energy vibe serving burgers and American classics.

MUST TRY Legendary burger

PAY From RM25

MOOD Relaxed ambience with a beautiful view of the South China Sea

SERVICE Staff are attentive and friendly

I SAYGive it a try