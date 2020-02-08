JOM! GO: Top 5 Valentine's Day picks

IGNITE — or reignite — the passion this Valentine’s Day with a dream holiday for your loved ones.

Enjoy worry-free travel and create great memories with Trafalgar, a leader in guided holidays.

Its travel director will help to care of the essentials so your travel experience becomes completely hassle-free. This way, you are free to create lasting memories together with your beloved without worrying about the travel planning.

Here’s the best five romantic destinations, as suggested by Trafalgar.

TUSCANY, ITALY

Embark on a journey of discovery as you delve into the art, beauty and cuisine of Tuscany. Live in the moment as you explore the region in style and taste farm-to-table cuisine.

Impress your loved one at a cooking class and dance the night away as you enjoy the exceptional Tuscan wines.

The nine-day “Rome and Tuscan Highlights” trip is recommended.

View from Table Mountain - twelve apostles mountain. Cape Town, Western Cape

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA

A treasure trove of romantic spots and picturesque gems, Cape Town is a perfect destination for a special occasion with your loved one.

A not-to-be-missed activity is catching the glorious view of the spellbinding sunset from the top of Table Mountain. Cape Town beautifully illuminates as day becomes night.

Outdoor enthusiasts will have a delightful adventure exploring the city and its beautiful beaches.

Iconic spots to visit include the colourful Bo-Kaap neighbourhood (also known as the city’s former Malay quarter) and Cape Point, the tip of Africa where the Atlantic and Indian oceans meet.

The 10-day trip is themed “Essence of South Africa”.

Globe Monument at North Cape, Norway

NORTH CAPE, NORWAY

Visit Norway during summer and you will literally be at the “edge of the world” in the land of the Midnight Sun.

It’s a truly magical moment. The midnight sun is a natural phenomenon in which the sun is above the horizon at midnight.

Phenomenal views await when the sunset merges into sunrise. It’ll surely be a breathtaking and magical experience to mark any special occasion.

“Nordic Adventure” is the name of the 19-day trip

MUNICH, GERMANY

Munich is a great destination for a romantic getaway. City-lovers too will have an unforgettable time here.

Indulge in charming parks and admire classic and modern architecture. Discover the many museums located throughout the city centre.

Explore Neuschwanstein Castle, a fairytale castle that is believed to be the inspiration for Disney’s Sleeping Beauty’s castle.

Neuschwanstein is a short train ride away from Munich and well worth a visit.

The nine-day trip is named “Sound of Music”.

Beautiful and Majestic Moraine Lake.

BANFF, CANADA

Venture into Canada’s oldest National Park, an amazing showcase of majestic natural beauty.

Admire the snowy peaks, pristine forests, waterfalls and turquoise glacial lakes.

Sweep your loved one off her feet with a ride on the Banff Gondola where you will get a panoramic Sulphur Mountain view.

“Canada Rockies” is the name of tis seven-day trip.