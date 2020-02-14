JOM GO: Unique experiences for everyone

Join Airbnb to celebrate love, affection, romance and friendship

THIS Valentine’s Day, celebrate love, affection, romance and X friendship by creating unique and lasting memories with your loved ones.

Designed and hosted by locals, Airbnb offers great experiences across Malaysia for guests to enjoy, whether with a significant other or a group of besties.

Here are experiences to try out over Valentine’s weekend, suitable for couples and larger groups.

For more info and to book your Valentine’s date, visit airbnb.com.

FOR PHOTOGENIC PAIR

George Town, Penang

Engage in a photoshoot session with Portrait Photo Shooting in George Town’s heritage area to capture your time together.

FOR COFFEE ENTHUSIAST

Subang Jaya, Selangor

Join the Hands-On Latte Art Workshop. It will be fun to learn how to pour and create the perfect latte art.

FOR SPIRITUAL ADVENTURERS

Kota Kinabalu, Sabah

Find tranquility and peace through a private yoga session and sound bath therapy with Private Yoga & Sound Bath Therapy. Couples need a little pampering too.

FOR THE FOODIES

George Town, Penang

Embark on a three-dish hands-on cooking experience of local dishes with a chef in Malaysia’s food haven. Join Chef Samuel’s Malaysian Cooking Class and learn new ways of cooking.

FOR THE CREATIVES

Kuala Lumpur

Sign up for a batik or shibori workshop and experience (and learn) the process of designing and making batik, or folding and dyeing textiles using shibori methods.

FOR ADVENTURE SEEKERS

Kuala Lumpur

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city for a day and rediscover nature on this hike to hidden waterfalls with 4-in-1 Hiking Trip.