JOM GO: Unique experiences for everyone

THIS Valentine’s Day, celebrate love, affection, romance and X friendship by creating unique and lasting memories with your loved ones.
Designed and hosted by locals, Airbnb offers great experiences across Malaysia for guests to enjoy, whether with a significant other or a group of besties.
Here are experiences to try out over Valentine’s weekend, suitable for couples and larger groups.
FOR PHOTOGENIC PAIR
George Town, Penang
Engage in a photoshoot session with Portrait Photo Shooting in George Town’s heritage area to capture your time together.
FOR COFFEE ENTHUSIAST
Subang Jaya, Selangor
Join the Hands-On Latte Art Workshop. It will be fun to learn how to pour and create the perfect latte art.
FOR SPIRITUAL ADVENTURERS
Kota Kinabalu, Sabah
Find tranquility and peace through a private yoga session and sound bath therapy with Private Yoga & Sound Bath Therapy. Couples need a little pampering too.
FOR THE FOODIES
George Town, Penang
Embark on a three-dish hands-on cooking experience of local dishes with a chef in Malaysia’s food haven. Join Chef Samuel’s Malaysian Cooking Class and learn new ways of cooking.
FOR THE CREATIVES
Kuala Lumpur
Sign up for a batik or shibori workshop and experience (and learn) the process of designing and making batik, or folding and dyeing textiles using shibori methods.
FOR ADVENTURE SEEKERS
Kuala Lumpur
Escape the hustle and bustle of the city for a day and rediscover nature on this hike to hidden waterfalls with 4-in-1 Hiking Trip.