JOM GO: Top 5 Crash Landing On You film locations

WHO else can’t get over that Crash Landing On You finale episode? If you are anything like us, you are probably still trying to sort through the feelings brought about by that finale. Ri Jeong Hyeok (played by Hyun Bin) and Yoon Se-ri’s (Son Ye-jin) love story is a special one, and it was made even more special thanks to all the stunning locations the series was filmed at!

Klook, an online booking platform, picks top five locations in which the series was shot.

1. LAKE BRIENZ, SWITZERLAND

Lake Brienz, Isetwald

Ri Jeong Hyeok’s sad, yet beautiful, piano scene was shot in the southern shores of Lake Brienz, Switzerland. This is located at the small village of Iseltwald and the lake landing where the piano scene was filmed is situated in front of a private residence next to the port of Harbor Iseltwald.

2. FIRST FLIEGER, SWITZERLAND

First Flieger, Grindelwald

Ri Jeong Hyeok and Yoon Se-ri’s tearful reunion was filmed against the gorgeous landscapes of Grindelwald – and it made the entire scene 10 times more beautiful! You can experience your own paragliding adventure at First Flieger if you’d like to soar through the same stunning scapes. You can relieve the moment by booking a Paragliding Experience in Interlaken experience with Klook!

3. SIGRISWIL PANORAMA BRIDGE, SWITZERLAND

Sigriswil Panorama Bridge, Switzerland

This attraction is definitely not for the faint of heart. In the series, Ri Jeong Hyeok and Seo Dan visit Sigriswil Panorama Bridge, among other top sites in the city, and a woman (who just happened to be Yoon Se-ri) takes their photograph on the bridge.

4. HALLASAN NATIONAL PARK, SOUTH KOREA

Hallasan National Park, Jeju Island

Kicking it off in the location where it all started. In the series, we see Yoon Se-ri crash landing in the North Korea DMZ (Demilitarized Zone) as a result of a paragliding accident. This iconic scene is actually set in the beautiful Hallasan National Park in Jeju Island, South Korea. It’s popular among tourists and tours and hikes are offered for tourists to enjoy!

5. COMMODORE HOTEL, SOUTH KOREA

Commodore Hotel in Busan, South Korea

Did anyone notice that every time our favourite characters visit Pyongyang, they only stay at this one particular hotel? Fortunately you, too, can book a stay here. The fictional Pyongyang hotel where Yoon Se-ri meets Gu Seung Joon (Kim Jung-hyun) coincidentally meet is actually the Commodore Hotel in Busan.