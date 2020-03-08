JOM! EAT: Surprises for 'Burger Queens'

Today is your day, burger queens! Head on to the nearest Burger King and you may just receive a surprise yourself.

For today, all 105 Burger King outlets is serving burgers to Malaysian female burger lovers in its Women’s Day edition burger packaging.

Available in a limited number, the special edition box has a vanity mirror attached at the inner side of the burger box cover, with a special message!

Cosmo Restaurants Sdn Bhd, the franchise owner, head of marketing, Goh Yin Yin said that the International Women’s Day is a very significant event to the company.

She said that not only does Burger King in Malaysia have a woman CEO, one third of the management team are women and half of its staff force are women. In fact, large part of the customers are women too!

“The mirror in the box is to remind our female customers on their special and unique role in society, " Goh said.

She said that Burger King female customers who purchase burgers that come in the special edition boxes may choose to participate in a selfie contest on that day to stand a chance to win a RM300 gift card for a renown cosmetic retail brand.

Another sweet surprise? All female customers will also receive a 50% discount when they purchase any of the three Burger King Mushroom Swiss burger options – Double Swiss Mushroom, Single Swiss Mushroom and Mushroom Swiss tendergrill.