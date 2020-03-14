JOM! Eat: Solve your #EhWhatToEat dilemma with Klook

IT’S almost lunch time and the most common question you ask your colleague is this: “Eh, what to eat?” And of course, the follow up question would be “where?”

Klook, a travel activities and services booking platform, may have the right answer for you. Its app now has a new F&B section that allows users to browse and purchase exclusive F&B deals on-the-go and claim their meals by showing their e-voucher upon arriving at the restaurant.

Check out this specially-curated list by Klook.

Banana Leaf Rice for lunch, anyone?

1. TRULY MALAYSIAN FOOD

As a cultural melting pot with people from various cultural backgrounds, Malaysians are blessed with different flavours and specialty dishes of each culture. To bring it up a notch, Klook allows Malaysians to enjoy local cuisines with great deals at restaurants such as Devi’s Corner at Jalan Telawi Bangsar, Baba Nyonya restaurant and Cendol Kampung Hulu at Makan Avenue Melaka!

2. #THIRSTDAY IN MARCH

Are you a big fan of Chatto, Gong Cha and Fire Tiger? Grab a friend with you and redeem Klook’s Buy 1 Free 1 deals every Thursday this month! Not a fan of bubble milk tea? Klook has cafe options, such as Pulp by PPP Coffee in Bangsar for you to get caffeinated.

Borneo Cultural Village Half Day Tour

3. FOOD TO EXPERIENCE IN EAST MALAYSIA

If you have not visited Sabah before, it’s time to take a look at its natural beauty and culture by taking on a Borneo Cultural Village Halfday Tour. Aside from learning how to cook Indian style pancake using bamboo, you will also get to watch the beautiful sunset on a boat and marvel at the natural light show as hundreds of fireflies put on a glowing performance. Looking for another way to experience the vibrant culture of Sarawak? Join a Bumbu Kuching Cooking Class and you will get to experience a hands-on culinary class by handpicking local unique ingredients at the local market.

Niko Neko Matcha

4. SWEET TOOTH

It is always a pleasure to make plans for things you can look forward to. Make a dessert plan with your sweet-tooth friends and visit the Mansion at The Majestic in Malacca or surprise your loved ones with a piece of brownie at Brownies Bar by The Accidental Bakers in Kuala Lumpur. If you have a friend who is a huge matcha lover, look no further to pre-purchase your Niko Neko Matcha drink.

Whimsy Dining Experience in Kuala Lumpur

5. FANCY DINING EXPERIENCE

For the upcoming months with occasions such as Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, treat your loved ones to a fancy dining experience at places such as Whimsy Dining Experience, THIRTY8 at Grand Hyatt and Poseidon’s Cove at Sofitel Damansara in Kuala Lumpur.