JOM EAT: Salute Our Healthcare Heroes with Klook

MALAYSIANS now have a way to show their gratitude to our healthcare professionals who have been working tirelessly to battle COVID-19 without leaving their home.

All they need to do is to purchase a meal from selected F&B merchants on Klook website or mobile app from now until the end of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 31.

The Salute Our Healthcare Heroes initiative will translate every meal purchased from PULP, Salad Atelier, Rawsome and US Pizza in Malaysia into a meal donation.

These merchants will match every order with a meal for the healthcare heroes.

At the end of the donation drive, Ivy Holidays KL - the designated logistics provider will pick up the prepared meals from these merchants and deliver them to Selangor-based hospitals from Apr 1.

Here’s how you can book a meal for the healthcare heroes to thank them for their hard work:

Step 1: Head to Klook’s mobile app or website and click on the ‘Salute Our Healthcare Heroes’ banner or via this page

Step 2: Pick your choice of F&B (PULP, Salad Atelier, Rawsome or US Pizza) and select the ‘Salute Our Healthcare Heroes’ package

Step 3: Complete the booking by making a payment. You have successfully contributed a warm meal to our healthcare heroes - thank you.

To find out more information on how to support our healthcare heroes, visit www.klook.com/en-MY/promo/food-deals/.