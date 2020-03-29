JOM! STAY: Spiritual travels in New South Wales

WHILE you are staying at home during the Movements Control Order (MCO), why not plan a self-discovery holiday in advance.

It maybe a good antidote to battle the stresses of being indoor for almost two weeks now.

There is a vast number of retreats in regional New South Wales, Australia that make a perfect starting point to plan the much needed holiday that can be a journey of self-discovery.

Whether you prefer to be surrounded by endless beaches or rolling hills — NSW is an easy flight away from Malaysia.

BILLABONG RETREAT, MARAYLYA

Immerse yourself in nature at Billabong Retreat, just 45 minutes’ drive from the bustling city of Sydney. The ultimate destination for an unwind, this fully certified eco-retreat offers everything from yoga to spa treatments, nutrition programmes to organic whole-food meals.

Packages start from RM699 per person

HAPPY BUDDHA RETREATS, WENTWORTH FALLS

Whether you’re an experienced yogi or a complete newbie, Happy Buddha Retreats’ two-night Inner Joy Retreat is designed for anyone who wishes to rediscover themselves. Situated within stunning, private Australian bushlands, Happy Buddha Retreats also offers a range of meditation programs and yoga classes for the Blue Mountains community.

Packages start from RM836 per person

NIRVANA SPIRITUAL RETREAT, COBARK

Surround by pristine waters, lush forests, and Australian wildlife, Nirvana Spiritual Retreat, one of the largest in the region, is a destination for travellers to ignite their spirit. From a yoga walk to a round of tennis, this property promises the ideal environment for everyone to discover themselves.

Packages start from RM378 per person

BYRON WELLBEING RETREATS, BYRON BAY

Treat yourself to a luxurious weekend away at Byron Wellbeing Retreats. From spa treatments to nutritious meals, daily yoga to surf lessons, this luxe property in the heart of Byron Bay also offers workshops to help guests get in touch with your emotions for an all-rounded wellness retreat.

Packages start from RM3,773 per person

HEART AND SOUL RETREATS, OTFORD

With foundations based in the Bhakti yoga tradition, the yoga of love and service, Heart & Soul aspires to provide a nurturing space for all guests to discover a higher level of self-awareness and contribution to the greater good. They are an eco-friendly and sustainable community that offers yoga retreats for all levels.

Packages start from RM753 per person

CAPE BYRON RETREAT, BYRON BAY

Soak in the serenity of the hinterland at this secluded getaway destination just minutes away from the pristine beaches of Byron Bay. You are welcome to go at your own pace in this luxury property and opt for a day of spa treatments, or choose from a selection of yoga and meditation sessions. The property also offers artisanal picnic hampers and an outdoor spa bath – the complete relaxation package!

Packages start from RM511 per person

GAIA RETREAT, BROOKLET

Set against the breathtaking Bundjalung Country hinterland of Byron Bay, also known as the healing heartland of Australia, Gaia Retreat & Spa invites travellers to revitalise your mind, body and soul within its endless vistas and unsurpassed natural sustainable design.

Co-founded by the world-renowned Australian icon Olivia Newton-John, this most-awarded boutique lifestyle pamper Retreat offers holistic experiences from spa treatments to art therapy to sound healing for the ultimate wellness getaway.

Packages start from RM3,776 per person