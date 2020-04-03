JOM! GO: 16 ways on how to travel without travelling

WITH the rising number of Covid-19 cases and the strict Movement Control Order (MCO) in Malaysia and some other parts of the world, travelling plans have to be put on hold and prior travel bookings have to be cancelled or postponed.

Staying at home doesn’t mean that you can not travel. You still can, virtually that is.

Here are some ideas, suggested by Tourism Selangor, on how you can travel without even leaving home.

1. Embark on a journey with Tourism Selangor’s official website, www.selangor.travel to interesting places in all its nine districts

2. Wonder into all of Selangor’s travel stories on https://selangor.travel/travel-stories/ for ideas on your next short getaway you can do just after the lift of the MCO.

3. Have a romantic date at the Shah Alam Gallery by going on an online tour through videos available on its website https://galerishahalam.com/video/

4. Surf into travel booking websites for the best hotel deals and getaway packages to boost your holiday spirit!

5. Experience splendid Selangor through the Selangor Community Host video on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=5MnIpiIS2VM and while you are at it, subscribe to Tourism Selangor’s channel.

6. Dive into Menarik di K. Selangor videos on YouTube for exciting and wholesome travel experiences in the historical town of Kuala Selangor www.youtube.com/channel/UCQq_PVNeKlbyyfTc1mnJXXw

7. Get hyped by checking out Sunway Lagoon’s website https://sunwaylagoon.com/ for the best theme park experience and catch amazing deals for your next visit!

8. Enjoy food being delivered to your doorstep from the finest restaurants and cafes in Selangor. Check this link: https://selangor.travel/20-best-eateries-with-takeaways-and-delivery-ser...

9. Stay in and have a beautiful spread of breakfast in bed filled with some of Selangor’s favourites like the old school kopitiam coffee, soft boiled eggs and fresh toasts covered with butter and kaya!

10. Be inspired and turn your bedroom into a sweet escape with white linens and fresh towels just like in world-class hotels.

11. Meals at home don’t always have to be dull. Keep it exciting by having an indoor picnic with your loved ones!

12. What’s more romantic than star gazing while having a movie night at home.

13. If you love to travel for food, bring that food to your by whipping up some of Selangor’s must try local dishes at home. Here are some ideas of food you can try googling for recipes https://selangor.travel/15-must-try-dishes-in-selangor-in-2020/

14. Or for those of you who are missing your mother’s home cooking – get into the kitchen and recreate some of your favourite childhood dishes.

15. Create a travel itinerary of your top places to visit. List everything down to where, when, ticket price, accommodation, budget, clothing, restaurants especially if you have a special diet or looking for halal food and your how to get about.

16. Print out the world map and mark on the places you have been to and places you would like to visit. Get creative and start small by doing it on the map of Selangor!