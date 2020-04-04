JOM! GO: Now's the time to plan your dream holiday

By JOM! Team

WHILE staying at home has become the new normal, it has also become the perfect time to plan a dream holiday.

Go wild with your imagination and stretch your travel map to some of the most secluded destinations with a variety of one-of-a-kind experiences, ranging from forest adventures to peaceful, private island escape.

1. CARIBBEAN AND LOST CITY ADVENTURE

VistaJet, the first and only global private aviation company, has launched the VistaJet World - a comprehensive portfolio of the most remote and thrilling travel adventures tailored around its members’ passions.

Be the first to discover an ancient city in Colombia, lost deep in the Amazonian rainforest. Guests will be able to take part in a pioneering research expedition which will be joined by an expert team of archaeologists, explorers and conservationists, flying over the jungle to unveil the secrets of a once-inhabited settlement hidden in the canopy below.

Celebrate and relax in the fairy-tale city of Cartagena and finally, unwind on the sublime islands of the Caribbean.

2. A PRIVATE ISLAND ESCAPE

The Seychelles is made up of a diverse collection of islands. With tiny dots on a map spreading over 800 miles of the Indian Ocean, hopping and exploring the islands is one of the best things to do in Seychelles.

Witness the spectacular topography of Praslin, Fregate and stay at the Six Senses Zil Payson, located on the private island of Félicité.

A scenic 20-minute helicopter journey or a one-hour boat trip takes you to the resort, which occupies one third of the island’s total land.

Discover the ecological jewel of Seychelles, coral-fringed beaches and granite rocks, enjoy the superb water sports, fishing trips or swim with turtles; revel in an intimate destination that is a tropical ode to well-being and absolute comfort.

Six Senses’ private island gem is perched on one of the highest points of the island, offering almost 360-degree views of the Indian Ocean, Félicité and its surroundings. The latest four-bedroom residence is the ultimate hideaways for vacation.

3. JOURNEY TO THE KINGDOM OF HAPPINESS

The Kingdom of Bhutan is proud of its untainted, age-old culture and its measure of Gross National Happiness.

Six Senses Bhutan comprises of five distinctive themed lodges across the western and central valleys of the Kingdom, with endless options for every kind of traveler to explore.

From meditating at the prayer pavilion overlooking the giant Buddha statue across the valley, hiking up Chorten Ningpo in Punakha, local farm visits and activities in Gangtey, treehouse dining at Bumthang, to a private dinner in the 15th century stone ruins at Paro, there are magical experiences created for every guest.

The latest Six Senses Bumthang lodge emulates a forest within a forest: accommodations are set within verdant woodlands, with expansive windows that welcome the outdoors into the interiors as a part of the guest’s experience.

4. CHARMING MORROCAN EXPLORATION

Morocco is considered one of the most diverse countries in northern Africa. Dramatic coastlines from Tangiers North to Dakhla South, waterfalls and caves in forested hills and Imperial cities with winding alleyways and traditional souks make this place a mysterious treasure.

Travelers can explore the country with the newly renovated Les Jardins Secrets, a must-visit historical site garden converted into guesthouses and restaurants, and a symbol of the Moroccan art of fine living.

For sports enthusiasts, explore The Lalla Takerkoust Lake by pedal boat and jet ski, or climb to the highest mountain in northern Africa Mount Toubkal (4167m), where you can breathe in the purest mountain air.

With the Atlas Mountains as a backdrop, Mandarin Oriental, Marrakech is nestled in 20 hectares of olive groves and landscaped gardens. This elegant resort banks on its serene setting, from the villas that recalls the intimate riyads and the suites that have scenic views of the Atlas Mountains to its spa that pays a tribute to the ancient mosques and cathedrals of Andalusia.