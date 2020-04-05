JOM! EAT: Stay home, and make your own bubble tea

NOW, everyone can make their own bubble tea at home, thanks to Tealive’s Do-It-Yourself (DIY) bubble tea kit.

The innovative and unique lot is the home-grown lifestyle tea brand’s initiative to stay relevant with tea lovers and to tell them that despite the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, they could still satisfy their craving for a good drink.

“When the MCO was imposed, everyone was affected and we know that everyone has to play their part by staying home,” Loob Holding Sdn Bhd founder and chief executive officer, Bryan Loo said.

He said though the company had to close some of its stores while the others remained open for takeaway and delivery via its delivery partners FoodPanda and GrabFood.

“However, Tealive wants to be there with tea lovers even when they are staying home. Coming up with this DIY kit makes it happen. And so, we transform,” he added.

The DIY kit is available at RM150 with all the ingredients needed which would be sufficient for 20-25 cups.

It is available at Jaya Grocer supermarkets and selected Tealive stores in the Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya. Tealive also has a dedicated online store for the DIY kit at shop.tealive.com.my.