JOM! EAT: Selangor's best picks traditional food you can order during MCO.

Not in the mood to cook today, yet craving for some good, traditional, kampung food?

Well, you can try out these five eateries in Selangor that serve traditional cuisines, suggested by Tourism Selangor.

And, they do provide pick up and delivery during MCO period. All you need to do, is dial and order!

PINGGAN PUTEH, SHAH ALAM

Pinggan Puteh is a combination of Insta-Worthy Cafe with the best serving traditional food.

Their must-try signature dishes are the Nasi Kenduri, Kuih Abuk-Abuk and Daging Tumbuk!

However, do bear in mind that some meals are not available on the MCO menu, so keep yourselves updated by checking out on what they offer on Grabfood or Foodpanda apps!

WILLY SATAY, BANGI

Looking for the best Satay in Bangi? Don’t miss out to try whatever is in the menu that Willy Satay has to offer.

Here, the choices of satay you can order from is either chicken, beef or babat or tripe, apart from other items on the menu like its famous Char Kuey Teaw and Kuey Teaw Goreng that you should try.

GEROBOK SATE, BUKIT JELUTONG

It is impossible to miss out this famous Gerobak Sate from this list! Compared to Willy Satay, menu options at Gerobak Sate on the Grabfood app are limited as they only serve satays.

Despite that, there are still a large number of crowd on a daily basis at their restaurant waiting to savour their juicy meat! Doesn’t that just tell you how good it is!

KUEH CAFE, SHAH ALAM

Craving for the best Malaysian food but can’t go out due to the MCO? With delivery services like Foodpanda and Grabfood, you can now order anything that you want without having to leave the house!

This is a chance for you to try out the special menu of Malaysian traditional food that Kueh Cafe has to offer which are its signature Nasi dagang, Nasi Lemak Ayam Rempah, Roti Jala and many more!

BAK KUT TEH KLANG YIP WENG, PUCHONG

Of course there’s something for the non-Muslim! For those who do not know, Bak Kut Teh is a Chinese pork rib dish that is cooked in herbal broth.

There are many restaurants that are selling Bak Kut Teh but the best one is Bak Kut Teh Klang Yip Weng located in Puchong!

Giving you the best from their menu is their Bak Kut Teh Soup and Dry Bak Kut Teh.