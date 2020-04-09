JOM! EAT: Feed your sweet cravings at this selected eateries in Selangor

WE all need a little bit of sweetness in our lives, especially at this difficult times.

With the current Movement Control order (MCO), one may think it's hard to find eateries with delivery services and takeaways.

Here’s, Tourism Selangor makes it even easier for you with these five eateries that are open for pick up and delivery.

CAKE JALAN TIUNG, SHAH ALAM

This cafe offers unique flavoured cakes and a good range of coffee that will totally leave you wanting more! With these MCO regulations, Cake Jalan Tiung is providing you with a special menu that you can order from for takeaways and delivery services which are from whole cakes, cookies and also breads.

BERT’S, SHAH ALAM

Let’s have a cheat day by trying out its famous Meringue Sundae Dessert and have it with your best choice of coffee.

BUKKU CAFE, KLANG

Located in Klang, the cafe offers you great choice for pick ups and delivery. Try its specialities like Almond Tiramisu Cake and Burnt Cheesecake.

WILD SHEEP HOME, PETALING JAYA

Stop by the cafe and pick up its new special menu called Happy Pack which includes free coffee and ice cream. Just so you know, the happy package is available throughout the MCO and pick up starts at 11am.

BREW AND BREAD, KOTA KEMUNING

Head to the award-winning for Brew and Bread for its signature dishes like Ayam pongteh, Hot bunny Crab Pasta and its tasty coffee and desserts too!