jomshopeemco Challenge Week 1 Winners

CONGRATULATIONS!

These are the winners for Week 1 of the #jomshopeemco Challenge.





CRUNCHY FRENCH TOAST WITH CHIVES

@suzannahanihussein

INGREDIENTS

- 2 slices of bread

- A handful of crushed potato chips

- An egg

- 2 tablespoons of milk

- Fresh chives

METHOD

1. Combined the egg and milk in a bowl. Beat them together. Seasoned with salt and pepper.

2. Coat the bread with the egg and milk mixture.

3. Coat the bread with the crushed chips (in a separate bowl).

4. Fry the coated bread in a wok until golden brown.

5. Garnished them with fresh chives.





HEALTHY ENERGY BAR

@anjuanju2014

INGREDIENTS

- 3 green apples

- 1 cup/90g rolled oats

- 1 cup/150g almonds

- 1/2 cup black raisin

METHOD

1. Soak the almonds in water overnight (or at least an hour).

2. Preheat oven to 19oC for 10 minutes.

3. Rinse and drain the almonds and cut all of the apples into small cubes.

4. Place everything into a food processor and blend for a few minutes until all ingredients are combined together.

5. Spread onto a pan with non-stick paper, top with raisins.

6. Bake it for 30 minutes or until you can see the top goes golden.

7. Take out from the oven and leave it outside for 10 minutes.

8. Remove from the non-stick paper and cut it into square shapes. Store inside the fridge and enjoy it within five days.





IKAN BILIS FRIED RICE

@hanimmohd

INGREDIENTS

- Cooked rice (or leftover rice)

- Anchovies

- Sweet soy sauce

- Onion

- Chilli

METHOD

1. Heat some oil in a wok and fry the anchovies, then put aside.

2. With the same oil fry the chopped onion and chilli.

3. Add rice, the fried anchovies and sweet soy sauce. Combine until mixed.





CRISPY EGG PIZZA

@ateen.mon

INGREDIENTS

- Frozen chapatti

- Egg

- Tomato paste

- Sausages

- Cheese

METHOD

1. Spread the tomato paste on the chapatti.

2. Sprinkle the sausages, cheese and an egg.

3. Bake for 10 minutes in 220oC heat. Done!





EGG ROLL WRAP WITH MUSHROOM CREAM SOUP

@yvonnep8899

INGREDIENTS

- 2 eggs

- 3 tablespoons of cream of mushroom condensed soup

- Wrap bread

- A little bit of margarine for frying

- Salt and seasoning for taste

METHOD

1. Beat the eggs until thoroughly mixed.

2. Heat-up the non- stick pan with margarine.

3. Pour half of the egg mixture inside the heated pan.

4. Place the wrap inside the pan (shake the pan until the egg and the wrap are well-mixed).

5. Pour the remaining egg mixture into the pan (fry in low heat until the bottom part of the egg is half cooked).

6. Spread the mushroom cream soup on the egg.

7. When the bottom of the egg is cooked, start rolling the wrap from the side until it is completely rolled (make sure the top part of the egg is still moist so that the roll will stick properly).

8. Let the egg roll sit in the pan for another minute so that the inside of the egg roll is well-cooked.

9. Slice the egg roll in roughly one inch. Best served with chilli sauce or ketchup.









HERE’S HOW TO JOIN THE CHALLENGE

Share with your favourite easy-to-cook food during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

1. Follow Jom! on Instagram

2. Post a photo of your favourite easy-to-cook meal, that only needs not more than five main ingredients (seasonings not included), on your Instagram account, name the food and share the recipe.

3. Don’t forget the compulsory #jomshopeemco.

4. Don't forget to tag @jom.nst on your post.

5. Don’t forget to tag three friends to do the challenge too

6. Don’t forget to put your account on a public setting.

T&C

1. The #jomshopeemco Contest starts from April 13-30.

2. One username can only send five entries throughout the contest duration.

3. Five winners will be announced on Thursdays - April 16, 23 and 30 on www.nst.com.my/lifestyle/jom!, together with their entry photos and recipes.