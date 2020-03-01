SMART PARENTING: Be the change you want to see

Zaid Mohamad

WE all want our children to be the best they can be. We want them to excel in everything they do. We want them to behave in ways that are acceptable to us. When they fall short of our expectations, we get frustrated and assume that they’ve failed to listen to us.

But wait. Is it true that they didn’t listen? Which one is more effective: listening to our instructions or following what we do? We’d love for our kids to "do as I say, not as I do." It’s so much easier and faster to dish out instructions than lead them by example.

Mahatma Gandhi once said, "You must be the change you want to see in the world." The same applies to parenting. Our children’s behaviour reflects our own attitude and action. Dorothy Law Nolte, a lifelong teacher and lecturer on family dynamics, presents a simple but powerful guide to parenting the old-fashioned way: Instilling values through example. She famously wrote a poem that goes like this:

If children live with criticism, they learn to condemn.

If children live with hostility, they learn to fight.

If children live with fear, they learn to be apprehensive.

If children live with pity, they learn to feel sorry for themselves.

If children live with ridicule, they learn to feel shy.

If children live with jealousy, they learn to feel envy.

If children live with shame, they learn to feel guilty.

If children live with encouragement, they learn confidence.

If children live with tolerance, they learn patience.

If children live with praise, they learn appreciation.

If children live with acceptance, they learn to love.

If children live with approval, they learn to like themselves.

If children live with recognition, they learn it’s good to have a goal.

If children live with sharing, they learn generosity.

If children live with honesty, they learn truthfulness.

If children live with fairness, they learn justice.

If children live with kindness and consideration, they learn respect.

If children live with security, they learn to have faith in themselves and in those about them.

If children live with friendliness, they learn the world is a nice place in which to live.

Our children are often keenly observing what we do, not so much what we say. This is alarming because it’s much easier for us to dish out the do-as-I-say advice and instructions, while not many are readily walking the talk. Call it leadership by example or role modelling; if parents fail to do it, it only serves to bring a negative impact to the children.

All this means that no matter how much advice we give our kids to behave nicely, or to be patient or to think good of others, they’re meaningless when we ourselves fail to deliver at the crucial moments. Constantly check our mood and behaviour because the kids are watching and learning.

Zaid Mohamad coaches and trains parents to experience happier homes and more productive workplaces. Reach him at [email protected].