FUTURE PROOF: Things will never be the same again

I THINK it’s no exaggeration to say that the Covid-19 pandemic is the most impactful, life-changing event that any of us has experienced in our lifetime. It’s hard to imagine anything else short of a third world war that would impact the whole world simultaneously and with such severity.

When 9-11 happened, it sent shockwaves around the world. Airport security and procedures were forever changed to be so much stricter than before. But it didn’t cause businesses all over the world to shut down. It didn’t affect our ability to interact and mingle with others. With Covid-19, we can’t even shake hands with people we know well.

BUSINESS

From the standpoint of business, things will be very bad in the short term. It would be a miracle if the world didn’t go into a recession. But there is something positive to come out of this. It’s changing the way we work. Companies are now forced to deal with remote working whether they like it or not.

In Malaysia, there was very little remote working being practised by companies before this. So, in the short term, this will have negative consequences as both companies and employees are not that equipped to work remotely. Now, they have no choice but to accept that their employees will have to work from home, as long as this virus is still raging on.

It’s not inaccurate to say that Covid-19 has forced the world to embark on a great remote working experiment. Suddenly the global workforce, all at the same time, has to start learning how to work from home.

In time, companies and employees will get good at this and it will result in much more remote working happening than would have been the case had this crisis not happened. And for many companies, it will probably be a permanent shift as they discover the benefits of effective remote working.

There are some businesses that are so badly affected by the impact of the virus that they’ll have to either let staff go or force many of them to go on unpaid leave. In the short-term, this will cause a lot of pain to the affected employees. In the long-term, it will make people think twice about working in industries where something like this would have a disproportionately adverse impact.

For example, who’d want to work in the cruise liner industry anymore? Even the airline industry might find it hard to recruit new employees. So, some industries will really fall out of favour because of the high risk of unemployment that could ensue if another pandemic were to hit the world. Those industries will find it hard to recover. Some essential ones, like airlines, may need government support to keep them going.

The flip side of this is that some jobs will become more attractive because of the flexibility — and therefore, stability — they could offer. A workforce stung by the pain of retrenchment due to Covid-19 will naturally gravitate towards those kinds of jobs that can be done remotely. This shift will probably continue to occur long after this crisis blows over.

SCHOOLS

The other segment of society that has had to suddenly learn to do things remotely are students as schools, colleges and universities around the country shut down. Like most companies, most schools are probably not quite ready for e-learning but they have to adapt fast.

For sure, the technology is there. Teachers can deliver recorded lessons via video and even live lessons by livestream. If they want to have two-way interaction with their students, they could use Skype. There are also all kinds of educational portals and apps that schools can adopt to facilitate e-learning. They just have to get on with it, which they now have no choice but to do.

Parents will naturally begin to wonder whether it’s necessary to send their children to a physical school. Home schooling is still a niche approach to education but it might not be as a result of the Covid-19 crisis which forced parents to home-school their kids, at least for a while. As with remote working, this is probably something most parents wouldn’t have even considered if circumstances didn’t require them to do so.

E-COMMERCE

E-commerce was already booming before Covid-19 hit. Malaysians were already used to buying gadgets and other items online. Perhaps to a lesser degree people were also getting used to ordering food and groceries online. But because of the lock-down where all but essential businesses have shut down, e-commerce becomes all the more crucial.

Since malls were largely closed — except for their supermarkets and pharmacies — if people wanted to buy some things, they’d probably go to Lazada or Shopee to get what they need, more so than they would have in the past.

If there was a mall nearby where you live, you might have gone to the mall to buy certain items because you want to check out the item physically before buying it. When you can’t do that, you just buy whatever you need online. The more people get used to doing that, the more it becomes a habit. It’s hard to go back to the previous way when the new way is superior in many respects.

People who hadn’t yet discovered the convenience of ordering food and groceries online would have found out during this lockdown period. Sure, grocery stores are still open but when people go to the supermarket, they usually do so with the intention of walking around the mall as well.

When the only reason to go to the mall is to buy groceries, they might as well just order online. The delivery fee isn’t high and you get the order delivered right to your doorstep. The same applies with food. Yes, you could drive to your favourite restaurant and order take-out but why do that when you can have someone pick it up for you instead?

So a lot of people around the country would have become very quickly familiar with doing all these things online. The comfort level they feel and the obvious advantages it offers, will make people want to do this more often even when the situation returns to normal. Why battle traffic jams and struggle to find parking space when you can just order what you want from your phone? In many cases, it’s also cheaper when ordering online.

HYGIENE

Long after the event of 9-11, airports are still practising very tight security measures. It hasn’t become lax even though the attacks happened nearly 20 years ago. In similar fashion, the current diligence paid on hygiene will be something that will be long-lasting.

The over-arching trend among companies, prior to Covid-19, was to emphasise how green and eco-friendly they were. This will continue, of course, but you can be sure many companies will now make it a point to highlight how clean and hygienic their premises are. This is likely to persist even after the pandemic has died down as the public is now fully cognisant of how important cleanliness is.

It’ll also affect personal behaviour. People will clean their hands more often and hand sanitisers will become part and parcel of everyday life. People will not cough or sneeze indiscriminately anymore. If you did that now, everyone would stare at you as if you were Covid-19 positive.

So, you’d be careful and cover your mouth when you cough and use a tissue when you sneeze. This habit will likely linger as it becomes more taboo than ever before to be careless about your coughs and sneezes.

So, while this Covid-19 crisis places terrible restrictions on our daily lives, it does have a silver lining (or several, actually). More than ever, people will learn to do things remotely and make full use of online services. This saves time, which frees you up to do other things that are important to you. It also saves money and is better for the environment. People will also become more hygienic in general.

Oon Yeoh is a consultant with experiences in print, online and mobile media. Reach him at [email protected].