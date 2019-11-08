Seven-year-old tahfiz student dies from alleged abuse

KUANTAN: A seven-year-old tahfiz student at a religious school in Kampung Kuala Kuang in Lanchang died yesterday afternoon, believed from abuse.

The victim, with severe bruises on his body and face, along with a cut on his lips, died at the Lanchang health clinic in Temerloh at about 3pm.

State Criminal Investigations Department chief Datuk Othman Nanyan said a female hostel warden at the religious school found the victim in weak condition before rushing him to the health clinic.

The victim, however, was pronounced dead while receiving treatment before the police were alerted on the incident.

"Investigations revealed that the victim along with his stepbrother had only joined the religious school last month. We have picked up three boys who are students at the same religious school to assist in investigations.

"The school only has four students, including the victim, and has been operating since early this year. We found that the school is not registered with the Pahang Islamic Religious Department. The hostel warden's husband is the teacher at the school," he said in a statement today.

He added that physical checks found several bruises on the victim's body, and post mortem will be conducted at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh today.

It is learnt that the three suspects, aged 13, were unhappy with the victim's behaviour during his stay at the hostel which later led to the assault.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.