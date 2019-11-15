Two teens charged with murder of tahfiz student Mohammad Aimin

TEMERLOH: Two teenage boys were charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of 7-year-old Mohammad Aimin Nurul Amin at a tahfiz centre here, last week.

The two minors, both aged 13, nodded to indicate that they understood the charge read out before magistrate Ti Pei Si in a closed-door proceeding today.

They are both accused of having murdered Mohammad Aimin between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Nov 7, at the dormitory of the Maahad Tahfiz Nahdah Syubban Addiniyah in Kampung Kuala Kaung in Lanchang, here.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Rifah Izzati Abdul Mutalif prosecuted under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for a mandatory death sentence, upon conviction.

The two accused were not represented by lawyers at the proceeding, which was also attended by their parents.

Ti set Dec 19 for mention for submission of the victim’s medical report; and for the accused to appoint their respective lawyers.

On Nov 8, the media reported that Mohammad Aimin was pronounced dead at the Lanchang Health Clinic at around 1.30pm after being taken there by a tahfiz warden who found him in a listless condition 30 minutes earlier.

An autopsy carried out at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital here determined that Mohammad Aimin’s death was due to trauma to the chest and abdomen caused by a blunt object.

It is understood that the victim had just joined the tahfiz centre around mid-October, along with his 13-year-old stepbrother. - Bernama