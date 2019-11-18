Prosecution in Zahid's trial: Not even one sen used to help poor

KUALA LUMPUR: Not a single sen from the RM31 million funds entrusted to Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as a trustee of charity foundation Yayasan Akalbudi was used for the benefit of the poor.

This was the assertion made by the prosecution in their opening statement in the trial of Zahid over 47 criminal breaches of trust (CBT), bribery and money laundering charges involving millions of ringgit of Yayasan Akalbudi funds.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Raja Rozela Raja Toran said the prosecution would prove that the accused had misappropriated approximately RM31 million worth of funds belonging to the foundation which is a duly incorporated charitable organisation established to help the poor and needy.

“The prosecution will prove that these monies were entrusted on the accused in his capacity as a member of the Yayasan’s board of trustees.

“Money trail will be presented in court will reveal that not a single sen out of the RM31 million was used for the benefit of the poor.

“Instead, the money trail will show that a substantial amount had been used, among others, to pay for personal credit card bills, and to make purchases for motor vehicle insurance policies and road taxes for private owned vehicles,” she said to prove the CBT charges.

On the corruption-related charges, Raja Rozela said Zahid had during his tenure as the home minister between 2016 and 2018 received RM17 million as a reward for three distinct contracts between several companies and the Home Ministry.

She said Zahid, at the same time, was cashing in on his position as a minister and allegedly received RM4.25 million from someone as an inducement to help secure MyEG projects which were under the purview of the ministry.

She said the prosecution would also adduce pieces of evidence to prove the money laundering charges and show that the accused had received approximately RM65 million worth of cheques from known and unknown individuals.

“A portion of the monies were used to purchase two bungalow units worth RM5.9 million,” she said.

At least 35 prosecution witnesses will be called and the prosecution will rely on direct, circumstantial and documentary pieces of evidence to prove each charge.

Earlier, the prosecution made a slight amendment on three of the charges on the date and amount before the interpreter read it to the former deputy prime minister.

The trial continues before High Court Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

On Oct 19 and Dec 14, 2018, as well as Feb 20 this year, Zahid had pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court to a total of 47 charges, 12 of which are for criminal breach of trust (CBT), eight for bribery and 27 for money laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.