Penang neighbours nab fleeing robber

KEPALA BATAS: Two men caught a robber who had earlier broke into their neighbour’s house in Bertam Perdana here earlier today.

Photograph of the suspect, with his hands tied to his back, has since made its way into social media.

The incident happened about 11.30am when the victim was at work and had received a call from a neighbour telling him that the suspect had entered his compound.

The victim asked his neighbour to monitor the suspect’s movement while he lodged a report.

Seberang Prai Utara district police chief Assistant Commissioner Noorzainy Mohd Noor, who confirmed the suspect’s arrest, said the suspect had ridden his motorcycle into the garage as the gate was unlocked.

“He (the suspect) then entered the house through the grille door. Once inside, he ransacked the victim’s room and found jewellery inside the cupboard.

“When he was escaping, two neighbours caught him before handing him over to the police,” he said.

Noorzainy said police found the pieces of jewellery, worth about RM4,000, on the suspect’s person.

He added that checks showed the suspect had previous drugs and criminal records. A urine test conducted on the suspect came out positive for meth.

The case is investigated under Section 447 of the Penal Code.

“We want to thank the brave men who nabbed the suspect without causing him any injuries,” Noorzaimy said.