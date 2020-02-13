Police looking for witnesses into drink driving fatal crash

BUTTERWORTH: Police are urging witnesses to a fatal accident at KM13 of the Butterworth Outer Ring Road to step forward and assist investigations.

In the 2.30am incident on Tuesday, a car driven by a woman believed to be intoxicated rear-ended a motorcycle, killing its two passengers - rider Muhamad Syaiful Hilmi Rosidi, 21, and his pillion rider, Muhammad Amin Najmi Azaman, 19.

The victims were heading towards Sungai Dua. The motorcycle also caught fire.

The 47-year-old Toyota Vios driver, a health product salesperson, was en route to her mother’s house in Kepala Batas after a night out at a karaoke centre.

“We appeal to those who witness the accident to furnish us with the necessary information.

“They can call investigating officer Inspector Nur Syafinaz at 0182881424 or 04-5741421, the Seberang Prai Utara district traffic enforcement investigation department or any of the nearest police station,” Seberang Prai Utara district police chief Noorzainy Mohd Noor said.

The accident was the second such to occur in Penang in just 72 hours.

Last Sunday, a drunk driver rammed his Perodua Alza into the rear of a motorcycle, killing the rider and seriously injuring the pillion.

Amin’s family is contemplating legal action against the driver.

According to his father, Azaman Hashim, 49, he said justice needs to be served as accident cases due to drink driving continue to rise.