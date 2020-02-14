Najib and family still waiting to inspect seized items

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his family have yet to inspect items worth RM10 million, seized in connection with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) probe, despite being allowed to do so by High Court early this month.

Counsel Nur Syahirah Hanipah, who represented the former prime minister, said this was because Bank Negara Malaysia had rescheduled the inspection date.

“We received an email from BNM yesterday afternoon informing about the matter. Due to this short notice, we are unable to prepare for it (inspection),” she said when met after the case management today.

On Feb 3, High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan allowed application by Najib, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, and their daughter Nooryana Najwa to inspect hundreds of items seized from three premises linked to them by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Among the seized items are 315 handbags of various luxury brands, 14 watches and 27 pairs of shoes of various brands, as well as cash in various currencies, including RM537,000; £2,700; 2,870,000 Sri Lanka rupees, RM187,750 in old notes and £320,500.

Zaini in his judgement said the prosecution’s concern over security could easily be allayed by ensuring the inspection be done in a premise controlled by them (prosecution) with the necessary security measures.

The judge added that the inspection must be done only once and to take place within two weeks from the date of the judgement (Feb 3).

Deputy public prosecutor Harris Ong during proceedings said the delay (for Najib to inspect the items) was due to security reasons raised by BNM.

“Both parties have agreed for the inspection to happen today (Friday) but BNM had informed us that it cannot be done due to security reason. Thus, we will apply for extension of time to this court order,” he said.

On this note, Zaini ordered the prosecution to file their application (extension of time) by today (Feb 14) and fixed Feb 17 for next case management.

On July 18, Najib, 67, had filed a notice of motion to be allowed to physically inspect and obtain particulars of the said valuables, as the pictures provided by the prosecution were “not clear”.

Najib had also sought for the prosecution to provide or supply colour pictures of the items, as well as their detailed descriptions, including the label, symbol, gift card, package and box of the movable properties that were seized on May 17, 2018.

He had filed the application on the grounds that parts of the boxes, handbags and containers that were seized had been removed from their original wrappings, and this had caused confusion in the identification process.

Rosmah, 69, and Nooryana, 32, are also seeking permission to physically inspect the items.